Amy Poehler And Adam Scott Butt Heads In 'Parks And Rec' Reunion At SAG Awards

Leslie Knope and Ben Wyatt ― or, rather, the actors who played them ― were at it again at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards .

Sunday’s ceremony doubled as an unofficial “ Parks and Recreation ” reunion when Amy Poehler and Adam Scott , who co-starred on the NBC comedy series from 2009 to 2015, took the stage to present the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series.

Before announcing Jean Smart as the winner for her performance in “Hacks,” the two actors engaged in a playful feud that harked back to their “Parks and Rec” characters, who were a married couple.

Amy Poehler (left) and Adam Scott at the 2023 SAG Awards.

“I just want to say I’m thrilled to be here,” Scott, a nominee for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of Mark S. on “ Severance ,” deadpanned.

Poehler, however, didn’t miss a beat, suggesting that her former co-star would be better off if he’d “go smoke cigarettes and wear a leather jacket with all the drama people.”

After Scott zinged Poehler back, she pulled out a classic Leslie Knope line.

Poehler and Scott weren’t the only “Parks and Recreation” actors in attendance at the SAGs this year.

Prior to the start of the ceremony, Poehler posed on the red carpet with Aubrey Plaza, who played April Ludgate on the series.

Amy Poehler (left) and Aubrey Plaza at the 2023 SAG Awards.

Interestingly, there have been a number of “Parks and Rec” cast reunions this year. In January, Plaza and Poehler reprised their iconic characters for a “Weekend Update” segment on “Saturday Night Live” that poked fun at the pros and cons of local governments.

And earlier this month, the two women met up with Kathryn Hahn and Rashida Jones, who played Jennifer Barkley and Ann Perkins, respectively, for a “ Galentine’s Day ” celebration.

Poehler and Scott as Leslie Knope and Ben Wyatt on NBC's "Parks and Recreation," which aired from 2009 to 2015.