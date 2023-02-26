The 54th annual NAACP Image Awards were held in Pasadena California and hosted by the legendary Queen Latifah.

The night was filled with a celebration of accomplishments by black entertainers, activists, and more! Angela Bassett won the biggest award of the night taking home the coveted ‘Entertainer of the Year’. Husband and wife pair Gabrielle Union and Dwaine Wade won the ‘Presidents Award’ with Benjamin Crump taking home the award for ‘Social Justice Impact Award’.

From Pinky Cole, to Zendaya check out the best and worst fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards.

1. The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards: Zendaya

Source:Getty

Zendaya attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards in a lime green and black gown with a plunging neckline designed by Atelier Versace

2. The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards: Dwayne Wade & Gabrielle Union

Source:Getty

Honorees Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, recipients of the President’s Award at the 54th NAACP Image Awards. Dwyane wore a Versace suit and Gabrielle work a colorful gown with a nod to the LGBTQ community by Versace.

3. The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards: Quinta Brunson

Source:Getty

Quinta Brunson attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards in a mirrored strapless gown by Dundas World

4. The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards: Method Man

Source:Getty

Method Man attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards in a velvet pink suit.

5. The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards: Jerrie Johnson

Source:Getty

Jerrie Johnson at the 54th NAACP Image Awards in a satin suit designed by The Sixes with a hat by Moschino

6. The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards: Viola Davis

Source:Getty

Viola Davis, winner of the Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture award for “The Woman King” and the Outstanding Literary Work – Nonfiction award for “Finding Me,” at 54th NAACP Image Awards wearing a Grecian style gown designed by Christian Dior

7. The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards: Gia Peppers

Source:Getty

Gia Peppers wearing a sparkly pink gown by ASOS with boots from Hanifa

8. The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards: Janelle Monáe

Source:Getty

Janelle Monáe attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards wearing a satin gown by Song Tri with a high slit

9. The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards: Elarica Johnson

Source:Getty

Elarica Johnson attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards in a green pantsuit designed by Michael Costello

10. The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards: Sheryl Lee Ralph

Source:Getty

Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards in an orange and gold mermaid gown by African designer Pistis Ghana

11. The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards: Yara Shahidi

Source:Getty

Yara Shahidi attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards in a gathered knee-length dress with a train by Giambattista Valli

12. The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards: Terrence Howard

Source:Getty

Terrence Howard attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards wearing a classic tuxedo

13. The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards: Issa Rae

Source:Getty

Issa Rae attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards wearing a lavender gown with peplum designed by Aknvas

14. The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards: Jonathan Majors

Source:Getty

Jonathan Majors attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards in a classic tuxedo

15. The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards: Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett

Source:Getty

Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett attend the 54th NAACP Image Awards. Angela work a jumpsuit with accented arms by Greta Constantine

16. The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards: Brandee Evans

Source:Getty

Brandee Evans attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards in a ruffly lace gown, designer unknown

17. The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards: Pinky Cole

Source:Getty

Pinky Cole arrives at the 54th Annual NAACP Image Awards wearing a red booster dress by an unknown designer and hair by Shanna Anise