Open in App
WKRN News 2

IRS tax deductions: Does volunteer work count?

By Russell Falcon,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Eq4MX_0l0nUAnU00

(NEXSTAR) — Have you pitched in at any food drives or trash pickups over the past year? Volunteer work is always valuable but does it have any tax-deductible value on your federal taxes?

While the short answer is no, this doesn’t necessarily mean some costs associated with volunteer work can’t be deducted. More on that shortly.

Filed taxes before the IRS ruling on state relief payments? What to do now

As the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) explains, these are not tax deductible:

  • “The value of a volunteer’s time or services”
  • The value of using a volunteer’s space or equipment

Volunteer costs that are eligible tax deductions include:

  • Unreimbursed expenses related to travel (lodging and meal costs for overnight trips), including the actual cost of gas/oil spent or a rate of $0.14 per mile. Additionally, parking and toll costs can be deducted.
  • Unreimbursed expenses for buying and/or cleaning volunteer clothing or uniforms.

There are many stipulations to deducing these costs, however.

Here’s what a free IRS e-filing tax return system could look like

For costs of travel, the IRS says you can’t deduct expenses for vehicle repair/maintenance, depreciation, registration fees, insurance or tires — even if these costs are due to volunteer work. It’s also noted that the IRS isn’t likely to allow deductions for travel “unless there is no significant element of personal pleasure, recreation or vacation in such travel.” Translation: first-class airfare and a stay at a 5-star hotel may not qualify.

As far as volunteer clothing goes, the IRS particularly states that volunteer items that can also be used for non-volunteer use may not be eligible for deduction.

It’s also important to know whether the organization you’re volunteering for qualifies as a charitable organization according to IRS’ definitions. Types of qualified organizations, sometimes called “50% limit organizations,” include churches, publicly supported charities, and certain educational organizations.

Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

The IRS says organizations will typically be able to tell you if they’re a 50% limit organization.

For full details, you can visit the IRS’ Charities and Their Volunteers explainer.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Off-duty officer helps rescue boy, 8, who was left hanging by his neck at amusement center
King Of Prussia, PA2 days ago
Nashville parent threatens ‘blood would be shed’ if teacher continues assignments on specific book
Nashville, TN1 day ago
‘Violated, bullied’: HOA makes disabled Mt. Juliet couple remove wheelchair ramp
Mount Juliet, TN1 day ago
Middle Tennessee Severe Weather Coverage: March 3, 2023
Nashville, TN1 day ago
‘Tired of pulling bodies out’: Popular Hardin County boating spot prone to drownings
Saltillo, TN2 days ago
No injuries reported after tree falls on top of North Nashville home
Nashville, TN1 day ago
GALLERY: Severe storms across Middle Tennessee cause damage | March 3
Nashville, TN1 day ago
1 adult, 2 teens found dead in Cookeville apartment
Cookeville, TN21 hours ago
Father of Waffle House shooter sentenced to 18 months in prison for giving son rifle
Nashville, TN23 hours ago
Convicted murderer apologizes to family of Nashville nurse killed on I-440
Nashville, TN23 hours ago
Third suspect arrested in connection with shooting, attack of woman in Green Hills
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Police: Hobby Lobby employee shoots, kills manager at Oklahoma City distribution center
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Could a wealthy Atlanta neighborhood secede from the city? Controversial issue advanced by GOP lawmakers
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Nashville businesses that host drag performances say the show will go on despite new law
Nashville, TN17 hours ago
Body found in Cumberland County ditch
Pleasant Hill, TN1 day ago
Missing 12-year-old found safe in Hendersonville
Hendersonville, TN19 hours ago
Tullahoma alderman established intent, court says, will remain in her seat
Tullahoma, TN23 hours ago
Storm-related death reported in Hendersonville neighborhood
Hendersonville, TN23 hours ago
CA man jailed in Nashville in connection with 2019 overdose death
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Brothers convicted of murdering groom hours after crashing California wedding reception
Chino, CA1 day ago
‘The right thing to do’: College softball players carry injured opponent around bases after grand slam
Lakeland, FL2 days ago
Large procession escorts fallen Tennessee National Guardsman back home
Gallatin, TN1 day ago
Power outages reported in Middle Tennessee, Southern Kentucky
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Semi truck blown over by high winds on I-24 in Kentucky
Paducah, KY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy