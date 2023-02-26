How Meghann Fahy Got Her Bouncy, Glamorous Curls at the 2023 SAG Awards: Hairstylist Secrets

The White Lotus star, 32, graced the red carpet in an elegant white dress by Ralph Lauren that featured a sexy cutout at her waist. The timeless design was also equipped with a one-shoulder construction. Fahy complemented the gown with sparkly dangling earrings and soft glam. Her bouncy blonde mane, however, stole the show.
Celebrity hairstylist Jacob Rozenberg created the eye-catching ‘do using all John Frieda products — and gave Us Weekly an exclusive step-by-step breakdown.
“I was inspired by Meghann’s gorgeous dress ,” Rozenberg told Us on Sunday. “We were originally thinking of doing a deep side part like Veronica Lake, but during her fitting, her hair fell in a center part and we knew we had to stick with that style.”
Comments / 0