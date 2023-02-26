How Meghann Fahy Got Her Bouncy, Glamorous Curls at the 2023 SAG Awards: Hairstylist Secrets

Tressed to kill! Meghann Fahy gave Us hair envy at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, February 26.

The White Lotus star, 32, graced the red carpet in an elegant white dress by Ralph Lauren that featured a sexy cutout at her waist. The timeless design was also equipped with a one-shoulder construction. Fahy complemented the gown with sparkly dangling earrings and soft glam. Her bouncy blonde mane, however, stole the show.

Celebrity hairstylist Jacob Rozenberg created the eye-catching ‘do using all John Frieda products — and gave Us Weekly an exclusive step-by-step breakdown.

“I was inspired by Meghann’s gorgeous dress ,” Rozenberg told Us on Sunday. “We were originally thinking of doing a deep side part like Veronica Lake, but during her fitting, her hair fell in a center part and we knew we had to stick with that style.”

The beauty guru started the process by washing Fahy’s hair with the John Frieda Frizz Ease Replenish & Repair Nourishing Shampoo and Conditioner “so it was primed for the best end result.”

Next, Rozenberg spritzed the Bold Type alum’s crown with the John Frieda Frizz Ease Daily Nourishing Leave-In Conditioner and layered in the John Frieda Volume Lift Air Whipped Foam “to give her strands an extra boost.” Afterward, he went in with the John Frieda Frizz Ease Original Serum .

Then came the styling. Rozenberg used the Olivia Garden Ceramic + Ion Speed XL Hairbrush to blow dry Fahy’s locks section by section with the new Olivia Garden Super HP Hair Dryer . He set her strands with Olivia Garden Double Clips to “retain the bounce.” After letting the clips settle, he took them out and brushed the hair with the Garden Ceramic + Ion Supreme Combo Brush .

To add fullness and even more body, the hair expert clipped in the Bellami Silk Seam Clip-In Extensions in Golden Hour Blonde Balayage.

Rozenberg told Us that Fahy’s look, which took three hours to style, is meant to represent “ultimate movie star glamour” without the blowout showcasing “rich, nourished hair.”

He continued: “I rode with Meghann to the carpet to ensure we could give her a final spritz right before she stepped out to make sure the hair stayed in place and that her earrings were prominent.”

Keep scrolling to see Fahy’s hair moment and more details on the coiffure: