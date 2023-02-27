Open in App
May need paid subscription
Reuters

Four appear in Hong Kong court charged with gruesome murder of model

By Reuters,

7 days ago

HONG KONG, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Four people charged in connection with the killing of 28-year-old model Abby Choi appeared in court on Monday morning, after police found parts of her body in a village house on the outskirts of the financial city.

Hong Kong police said on Sunday they had charged three men, aged 28-65, with murder, and a 63-year old woman with one count of obstructing the case.

Those charged with Choi's killing included her ex-husband, Alex Kwong, Kwong's brother Anthony and their father Kwong Kau, police said. All four were denied bail, the court ruled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mzWiG_0l0mp9xu00

The court adjourned a hearing on the case to May 8.

The killing of local influencer Choi, who recently appeared on the digital cover of L'Officiel Monaco fashion magazine, has gripped daily tabloids after she disappeared last Tuesday.

Police discovered parts of her body in the three-storey house in rural Tai Po district last week. They also found a meat slicer and an electric saw at the scene, according to a statement.

Reporting by Jessie Pang and Joyce Zhou; writing by Farah Master; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Washington man shot dead by armed father at dog park after trying to 'endanger' child's life: police
Yakima, WA24 days ago
Teen girl filmed beating student Adriana Kuch before suicide is hit with new charge
Berkeley Township, NJ10 days ago
Fugitive Murder Convict Found Dead in Minnesota Park
Minneapolis, MN8 days ago
Kidnapped woman escapes driving away with hands bound and face covered: Police
Saint Johnsbury, VT6 days ago
Alaska man sentenced to 8 decades for killing wife with splitting maul and burning her remains
Willow, AK26 days ago
Dismembered body left for 3 months in suspect’s backyard, police say
Washington, DC15 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy