Waconia girls battle in another close game

The Waconia girls basketball team lost another close one to Orono, this time losing 57-55.

“The first time we played Orono, we had a shot to tie at the buzzer,” said coach Dusty Neibauer. “The second time played out differently, but the results were unfortunately the same and we lost another heartbreaker to them.”

The first half was a tough fight between both teams, with points coming at a premium. With the defenses winning out over the offenses, Waconia led 23-20 at the break.

“The first half was a defensive effort, and we as a team, despite injuries (of which there are many), really fought and scrambled-all 10 that were on the floor-on defense to have a 23-20 lead at the half, but couldn’t attack the pressure well enough to gain offensive separation more than three points,” said Neibauer. “We did have very good ball movement at times, though - we had multiple ball reversals, drives and kicks to shooters, and looked to make the extra pass for long stretches and some extended possessions throughout the game. We did hit some threes to generate a little separation - shoutout to Bella Hoxie who lit it up tonight hitting three on the game herself - as we ended up outshooting Orono as a team from three, 7/24 while limiting them to 4/24 (16.7 percent), which is impressive, since if you watch their games you know they can absolutely fill it up - they were up 26-5 on perennial power Alexandria last week within the first 7-8 minutes, so our defense throughout was really solid-in fact, it may have been one of the more consistent defensive efforts of the year so far from all 10 players on the floor, closing out to shooters and switching fast to disrupt their drive and kick offense, getting 15 deflections, 13 steals, and two blocks, causing 19 turnovers, and taking where charges as well.”

Where Waconia got hurt in the end, though, was the free throw line – the Wildcats were only 2/4 at the line on the game, while the Spartans were 17/23.

Waconia’s defense was not as stout to start the second half, as the Spartans raced to a quick lead before the Wildcats buckled down and got back in the game.

“To start the second half, we didn’t have the same defensive intensity and they opened up a seven-point lead, but we didn’t let it balloon past that, as we got a quick bucket and kept the ball moving to re-capture the momentum in that first 6-minute run by the starters, which shows toughness,” said Neibauer.

Then, for the second game in a row, a team of Myhre, Hanson, Smith, Stock, and Hoxie/Estling came in and sparked a run back to get the Wildcats tied back up while fighting like crazy to get stops.

“When one player got hurt, more stepped up to pick her up as a team,” said Neibauer. “One possession really exemplified it: Smith saw a girl get a rebound in front of her, but she dove in and ripped it away, kicked it out - then the same series happened again off of a save by Stock to Smith, and then we kicked it out, swung it around the perimeter to a Hoxie three. They sparked a re-invigoration of the whole team, which was a back-and-forth affair for the final 6:30 or so, with many big plays, stops, steals, rebounds, and buckets from a plethora of players.”

Waconia was up 51-49 with around 2 minutes to play, and broke the press and got a layup to go up four with a nice play to go from Keaveny-Hoxie-Hanson-Lauwagie layup. At that point Waconia was still playing good defense, bit a foul gave Orono two points back. Then, the Wildcats turned it over on a pass on the pressbreak, but stayed in front defensively to still be up two with 58 seconds left.

“They took a timeout and got us on a backdoor play with the and-one to go up 54-53 with :46 to play, and we wanted to not take a timeout and play with pace to see if we could get a mismatch in space, and we did; we missed the layup, but Lauwagie got the offensive rebound, kicked it out, and we swung it out and around to Roitenberg to whipped it cross-court to Lauwagie again to go up one with :30 left,” said Neibauer. “We played good transition D and Orono committed an offensive foul on moving screen with :21 left. They had to foul a couple times to get to bonus, but we got bonus free throws with 14.1 left and up one. Unfortunately, we missed the front end and Orono’s Moore took it the length of the court and made a right-handed runner and-one with 8.5 left. We failed to gather the rebound on the free throw miss, and had to foul again, down one. They made the second free throw, so we knew we could get a two or a three, but the pass on the next play was tipped with 6.8 to play, and Keaveny dived on the floor to get the loose ball in a great extra effort that gave us another shot at it, but it came with 2.1 left from 3/4 court, and it was a tough angle. In retrospect, I should’ve trusted the call to get a quick catch and pass on the run, but we didn’t get a good angle on the look and the final shot didn’t go in from deep.”

While Waconia did not get the win, the Wildcats showcased a lot of fight against one of the top teams in the conference.

“It was a well-fought game, and we put ourselves in a good position to win in a good game against a quality team,” said Neibauer. “We didn’t let go of a second-half run, got good stops, closed out well against a three-point shooting team, and just couldn’t quite finish it off. I know it’s a heartbreaking loss in a season that’s had more than one of them, but I’d put our players out there again in the same situations again if I could. We’ve closed off a couple of close games in similar manner, like the one in New Prague last week. I’m proud of the effort we put forth as a team, especially when, when it came down to big possessions, we trusted the pass and each other to make big shots and we did get good looks at them when we needed them most.”

Defensive Player of the Game – “Clara Smith scrapped for everything, had a miraculous turnaround in the lane in clutch time, and was a gigantic catalyst in the comeback in the second half,” said Neibauer.

Stats:

Ellana Keaveny - 2 pts, 3 reb., 3 ast, 1 stl, 2 blk; Ashley Bryfczynski - 9 pts, 4 reb, 2 ast, 4 stl; Clara Smith - 2 pts, 2 reb; Gabrielle Lauwagie - 14 pts, 5 reb, 1 stl; Kayla Estling - 4 pts, 4 reb; Bella Hoxie - 9 pts (3/3 shooting from 3), 3 reb, 1 stl; Emma Hanson - 10 pts, 3 reb, 1 ast, 2 stl; Hallie Roitenberg - 3 pts, 2 reb, 4 ast, 1 stl; Morgan Stock - 2 pts, 1 reb;

Cats fall on road to Bloomington Jefferson

The Waconia girls basketball team took on a Jaguars squad that shot well, leading to a 72-60 win for Bloomington Jefferson.

“Jefferson shot the ball well on this night and, while we had great stretches of defense at various times, we often couldn’t pair that with offensive production, or we had brief lapses of time where we’d relax on defense and give up a run, and those things taken together with a tough shooting night equaled a loss to the Jaguars,” said Neibauer. “We had a lot of good looks at the basket - lots of open jumpers and things, but their No. 23 is always a factor at the hoop, and she dissuaded us from some tough takes there, and because we weren’t knocking down threes consistently (one in first half, two in second), they could afford to clog up the middle and make it tough at the hoop. There were times where we really fought - in fact, we had a series of rebounds that we ripped from their hands and were called jump balls - and made it a tight game, but staying at that level of defense even when shots aren’t falling is a tough thing to do, and we couldn’t sustain those runs enough to come back from down.”

DPOG - “Ellana Keaveny, who got clocked in the mouth / face a couple times, ripped away many rebounds against tall people, and did a great job fighting for position against people who wanted to post her up.” said Neibauer.

Unofficial stats:

Keaveny - 2; Ashley Bryfczynski - 8; Jenna Myhre - 4; Clara Smith - 4; Gabrielle Lauwagie - 7; Bella Hoxie - 3; Emma Hanson - 9; Hallie Roitenberg - 7; Morgan Stock - 5; Addy Bryfczynski - 5;

