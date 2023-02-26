Royals win six in a row

With a pair of wins last week, the Watertown-Mayer girls basketball team’s win streak moved to six in a row, with the Royals having won 10 of their last 11 games. The Royals defeated Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 57-19 before winning 54-35 against Litchfield.

The Royals’ defense stifled the Lakers all night, tallying 38 deflections and 20 steals while holding Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted to nine points and 10 points in each half. Lyndsey Penegor, Maddy Onell and Mallory Czinano led the team in deflections with six each, while Penegor and Mercedes Burmeister had four steals each. Also recording steals were Kira Frisbie (3), Onell (2), Abby Otterness (2), Eleanor Rundell (2), Czinano (2) and Ellie Lommel (1).

Rundell led the team in scoring with 10 points, and was followed by Penegor (9), Czinano (8), Otterness (5), Burmeister (5), Haley Baker (5), Frisbie (4) and Lommel (2).

Amanda Derner led the team in rebounding with six and Otterness had three assists to lead the team.

The Royals nearly doubled-up the Dragons in the first half to take a 37-20 lead into the break before holding on to win 54-35 with a 17-15 second half. Watertown-Mayer got hot from beyond the arc with eight three-pointers on 42 percent shooting, while once again tallying 20 steals.

Penegor made all three three-point attempts, with Onell also connecting on three threes. Baker and Burmeister each made one three-point attempt.

Penegor and Burmeister led the team in steals with six each, while Onell had three. Frisbie and Otterness each had two steals, while Czinano had one.

Penegor and Onell led the scoring with 13 and 12 points respectively, while Baker, Burmeister and Czinano each had seven. Frisbie had four and Otterness had two.

Onell led the rebounding with seven, while Penegor had a team-high four assists.

