Martin Short Tries To Strangle Steve Martin In Feckin' SAG Awards Opening

By Josephine Harvey,

6 days ago

The odd trio from “ Only Murders in the Building ” kicked off the Screen Actors Guild Awards true to style.

Steve Martin , Martin Short and Selena Gomez filmed a kooky skit that aired at the start of the ceremony. In the sketch, Martin tried to break off his decades-long friendship with his fellow comedy great, in a clear ode to Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson’s film, “The Banshees of Inisherin.”

“But we’ve been best friends ― well, pretend show business friends ― for years. There’s no one I feel fake closer to!” Short insisted, as the trio threw around a few feckin’ words that got a laugh out of the audience.

Fortunately, Gomez was on hand to break up the faux beef between the comedy greats, who are both nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for their roles in the hit whodunnit.

“Hey guys, it’s okay,” Gomez interrupted. “You both obviously are going to lose.”

Check it out below:

Carly Koltes contributed to this report.

