Zendaya Oozes Glamour At SAG Awards In Dress Covered In 190 Roses

Leave it to Zendaya to bring the essence of a summer day to the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.

The “Euphoria” star looked like a literal rose garden as she walked the red carpet at the SAGS Sunday.

She wore a Valentino Haute Couture dress featuring 190 roses in pink silk adorning her skirt, capping off the look with a glittery Bulgari necklace featuring colorful gemstones set amidst diamonds.

Zendaya at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on Sunday in Los Angeles.

True to form, Zendaya had an even bigger surprise in store.

By the time she took the stage with Paul Mescal inside LA’s Fairmont Hotel to present the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series to Jessica Chastain, she changed her look entirely, opting for a second ― but equally stunning ― pink silk gown. The new look featured a fitted black bodice and a striking cutout.

Zendaya and Paul Mescal.

It marked the second time this weekend that Zendaya kept fans and fashion outlets on their toes by wearing two separate looks during a Hollywood appearance.

On Saturday, she walked the red carpet at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards in a vintage Versace gown, but by the time she took the stage to present one of the night’s awards, she’d changed into a two-piece, all-white Prada ensemble.

The SAG Awards are being held as Southern California is being ravaged by high winds, heavy rain and even a number of blizzard warnings.

Zendaya is a first-time SAG nominee for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Rue Bennett on “Euphoria.” Other nominees for the award include Jennifer Coolidge in “The White Lotus” and Julia Garner in “Ozark.”