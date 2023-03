ndhsbulldogathletics.com

Happy birthday, Tex Avery! — North Dallas alum created Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and others By Admin, 6 days ago

By Admin, 6 days ago

Editor’s note: Frederick Bean Avery, or Tex Avery as he was known, was born on Feb. 26, 1908, in Taylor, Texas. Tex graduated from North ...