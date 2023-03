It will be a nice evening for the month of February. Clear, and chilly but dry tonight. Temperatures will fall below freezing overnight with increasing clouds into the morning commute.

Dry conditions are expected for the early morning commute, but cold rain develops mid-morning and will continue through the day. Temperatures will be slow to rise, midday we will be in the low 40s. Highs for the day will be during the evening hours. Expect winds to pick up as well on Monday. Gusts will reach up to 25-35 mph, through Uniontown and the ridges of Westmoreland and Fayette counties winds could get up to 40-50 mph.

Tuesday temperatures will fall starting early in the morning and through the daytime. We will start the morning in the mid 40s and through the day temperatures will be falling to the upper 30s.

We turn much warmer on Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds, highs will reach the 60s! We will not likely hit the record high for the day which is 72 set in 1972. Rain showers develop in the late evening with a few showers around at times Thursday.

The next system we are watching will bring rain to the area Friday with the chance for snow.

