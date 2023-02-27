Lisa Ann Walter And Elaine Hendrix Deliver Cutest ‘Parent Trap’ Red Carpet Reunion

Chessy (Lisa Ann Walter) and Meredith Blake (Elaine Hendrix) in the iconic 1998 movie "Parent Trap."

Lisa Ann Walter and Elaine Hendrix might have hated each other on screen, but they were still hand-in-hand on the red carpet more than 24 years after “ The Parent Trap .”

Walter, who played Nick Parker’s sassy housekeeper Chessy in the beloved 1998 remake, brought Hendrix as her date to the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. Hendrix played the iconic antagonist Meredith Blake opposite Lindsay Lohan.

“It’s the best-looking date in a tux I’ve ever had,” Walter said of Hendrix during a red carpet interview Sunday.

Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter have seriously broken character.

The two have shared a close friendship over the decades.

“Lisa Ann Walter, who played Chessy, is still one of my best girlfriends in the whole wide world,” Hendrix told HuffPost in 2015.

“Elaine Hendrix and I are best friends,” Walter said earlier this year . “We actually kind of did a self-adoption as sisters because we both lost our moms.”

Nostalgic fans were delighted to see the duo together again.

Walter stars as Melissa Schemmenti in the ABC series “Abbott Elementary,” which is nominated for a SAG Award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series.

The cast is up against “Barry,” “The Bear,” “Hacks,” and “Only Murders in the Building.”