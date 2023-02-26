Open in App
Louisville, KY
See more from this location?
Yahoo Sports

3 Louisville wrestlers win KHSAA state titles, including 1st Fairdale wrestler in 33 years

By Jason Frakes, Louisville Courier Journal,

6 days ago
WINCHESTER, Ky. — Walking the halls of Fairdale High School, Jude Powell found inspiration from the only state wrestling champion in program history — Thomas...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy