Yahoo Sports

Here's why a second District 3 title is 'sweeter' for this Shippensburg wrestling star By Matt Allibone, Chambersburg Public Opinion, 6 days ago

By Matt Allibone, Chambersburg Public Opinion, 6 days ago

Shippensburg senior Dominic Frontino didn't hesitate when asked the question. How does this District 3 title compare to your last one?. "100% this one is ...