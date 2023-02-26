Shippensburg
Change location
See more from this location?
Shippensburg, PA
Yahoo Sports
Here's why a second District 3 title is 'sweeter' for this Shippensburg wrestling star
By Matt Allibone, Chambersburg Public Opinion,6 days ago
By Matt Allibone, Chambersburg Public Opinion,6 days ago
Shippensburg senior Dominic Frontino didn't hesitate when asked the question. How does this District 3 title compare to your last one?. "100% this one is...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0