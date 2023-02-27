SAG Awards 2023 Red Carpet: See All The Glamorous Looks

Attendees showed up to the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet on Sunday dressed for warmer temperatures, despite the Los Angeles area experiencing snow and facing a rare blizzard warning over the weekend.

Celebrities’ red carpet looks were only slightly more subdued than the Grammy Awards earlier this month, as actors Kal Smith, Paolo Camilli of “The White Lotus” and Jordan Firstman of “You People” brought pops of playfulness and camp not usually seen at the more reserved SAG Awards.

Bold colors dominated the carpet at Fairmont Century Plaza, as James Marsden donned his best baby blue suit for the show, while Angela Bassett and Viola Davis channeled much-needed sunlight for Los Angeles in striking yellow gowns.

For anyone who thought that “Barbiecore” was on its way out, Ariana DeBose, Sabrina Impacciatore, Abby Elliott and Dichen Lachman’s bold dresses and suits ensured that pink was actually the color that ruled the carpet.

Naturally, Zendaya took pretty in pink to another level, as she arrived in a dress outfitted in 190 roses , before changing into a second (also pink) look to present at the ceremony.

Check out all the best and boldest looks below: