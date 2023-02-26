Golden Knights Allow Dallas Comeback in Shootout Loss

The Vegas Golden Knights went to their third-straight overtime game on Saturday.

The Vegas Golden Knights' contest against the Dallas Stars on Saturday saw Vegas on the wrong side of a comeback just two days after its impressive come-from-behind victory over Calgary.

While the Golden Knights managed to only come away with a point, it was an incredibly strong performance from goaltender Laurent Brossoit, who made 41 saves.

Each club put 43 shots on goal in the contest, making for an epic clash between the two top teams in the Western Conference.

Neither team was able to find the net in the first period despite two 2-minute penalties against Vegas forward William Carrier and a late-period penalty against the Stars.

Vegas was able to kill two early penalties early in the second period, maintaining the scoring stalemate.

The Golden Knights finally got on the board 12 minutes into the period when forward Michael Amadio deflected one in to give his team a 1-0 lead.

But that advantage would only last for roughly 2 minutes, as Dallas forward Wyatt Johnston found the net to even the game at a goal apiece.

The teams would go into the second intermission all knotted up at 1-1.

Yet again, each club went on a lengthy stretch without a goal in the final period of regulation.

It wasn't until Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel sent one between the posts on a breakaway with just over 4 1/2 minutes remaining that Vegas was able to regain its lead.

As had been the case against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, the Golden Knights allowed a game-tying goal in the final minute of the contest when Stars forward Roope Hintz executed on Dallas' empty-net advantage.

The Golden Knights owned the overtime period, forcing seven shots on goal. None could find the net, though, and the game would go to a shootout.

Dallas was perfect in the two rounds of the shootout, while Vegas couldn't capitalize on either of its chances.

Ultimately, it was Hintz who clinched the game, and the Golden Knights would take their second shootout loss since the All-Star break.

Vegas will head back out on the road to face the Colorado Avalanche for a Monday night showdown before it returns to T-Mobile Arena for a three-game homestand.

