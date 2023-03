newjerseylocalnews.com

Affidavit Says Shovel and Bloody Rope Found in Car Linked to Ex of Nj Teacher Whose Body Was Found in Shallow Grave By Sapna Pal, 6 days ago

By Sapna Pal, 6 days ago

According to court documents that were made public on Wednesday, the authorities in New Jersey impounded a car that was linked to a former partner ...