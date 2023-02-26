Open in App
Moscow, ID
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Independent

Idaho murders victim’s sister names baby after her murdered sibling and best friend

By Sheila Flynn,

8 days ago

The baby niece of Idaho victim Kaylee Goncalves has been named after the murdered student and her best friend, Madison Mogen.

Theodora MaddieKay Stevenson was born on Friday to Goncalves’ older sister, Alivea, who had asked both victims to be bridesmaids at her wedding. The family announced the birth and name on Facebook.

“Theodora #MaddieKay Stevenson arrived at 4:21a.m. 6lbs 5.8oz 19 inches,” The Goncalves Family Page posted. “Alivea and Robbie are doing great! We are blessed.”

Kaylee and Maddie, both 21, were murdered in the early hours of 13 November at an off-campus house near the University of Idaho along with fellow students Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 20.

A former criminology graduate student at nearby Washington State University, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, has been charged in all four deaths.

He was arrested in his native Pennsylvania in December, extradited back to Idaho and will next appear in court in June.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IkQlK_0l0ZoozI00

Following the murders – during the weeks when no suspect had yet been publicly named – Alivea Goncalves mourned her “baby sisters” online.

“I promise to always make you proud, take the picture, and never stop fighting to find out the truth and make right whatever I can in this f****d up world,” she posted in November. “You guys aren’t gone. You never could be. I’ll find you always and everywhere. If you ever get tired of seeing the world, come rest in my heart. It’s forever open to you guys. I’ll keep you warm and keep you safe there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VyvKa_0l0ZoozI00

“Right now, I’m mad,” she wrote.

Fans of the Goncalves family page shared warm congratulations after the birth news was posted alongside photos of relatives posing with the new addition.

“Congratulations ... Your family deserves as much joy as possible,” wrote one Facebook user. “I love the homage to Maddie and Kaylee.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
A Tiktoker married her stepfather in Las Vegas and made it public
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Family sues after toddler dies from fentanyl poisoning in Airbnb
Wellington, FL13 hours ago
Louisville police release body camera footage of officers ‘unintentionally’ shooting 2 teenagers
Louisville, KY1 day ago
A Utah man was killed during a police traffic stop. His family say they’ve been ‘stonewalled’ by authorities
Farmington, UT3 hours ago
South Carolina woman arrested for allegedly taking abortion pill to end 2021 pregnancy
Greenville, SC3 days ago
Court docs link police and educational program shootings
Des Moines, IA3 hours ago
Arizona rancher arraigned in Mexican man's shooting death
Nogales, AZ3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy