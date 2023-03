Ryan Fitzpatrick scored 20 points to help Notre Dame cruise past Honeoye Falls-Lima for a 78-45 win in the Section V Class D1 quarterfinal.

Jordon Welker scored 12 points, Jaden Sherwood and Hayden Groff scored 11 each and Jimmy Fanara scored 10.

Notre Dame plays Filmore on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Warsaw.

Also in Boys Basketball on Saturday:

Batavia beat Livonia , 79-42

Le Roy beat Haverling, 77-47. Merritt Holly Jr. scored 33 points.

Photos by Steve Ognibene