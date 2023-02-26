Manchester United vs Newcastle result: Carabao Cup final player ratings as Casemiro helps end trophy drought

Manchester United defeated Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final to win their first trophy in six years while ensuring the Magpies’ 68-year wait for a taste of domestic silverware continues.

A first half header from Casemiro opened the scoring before Marcus Rashford’s shot deflected off Sven Botman, beating stand-in Newcastle goalkeeper Loris Karius, to put Erik ten Hag’s side ahead at half time.

Newcastle had been the better team until Casemiro’s opener, with David de Gea producing an important stop to deny the excellent Allan Saint-Maximin, but Eddie Howe’s team could not find a response after the restart.

It means United lift their first piece of silverware since the Europa League in 2017 after Ten Hag steered the club to a trophy in his first season in charge.

Newcastle were playing in their first cup final in 24 years, but a 2-0 defeat to Manchester United is the same result as their previous visit to Wembley in the 1999 FA Cup final. Here’s how the players rated in the Carabao Cup final.

Manchester United

David De Gea - 8

Produced a brilliant save to deny Saint-Maximin at his front post, which proved crucial as Casemiro headed his team in front moments later.

Diogo Dalot - 4

Struggled against the electric Saint-Maximin. He was on a booking early on and was then beaten in the box by the winger. Unsurprisingly, he was then taken off at half time.

Raphael Varane - 8

Like Casemiro, the centre back has brought a winning mentality to United and the World Cup winner played through the occasion with little fuss. A commanding display.

Lisandro Martinez - 8

His display was typified by a sliding block to deny Joelinton’s goal-bound shot in the second half. He lived up to his reputation as United’s warrior.

Luke Shaw - 8

Produced a stunning cross to set up Casemiro’s header - picking out the space behind Newcastle’s high line. One of the best left backs around on current form.

Casemiro - 9

The midfielder came up with another big moment in a big game for United. Not known for his goalscoring but now has five this season, and this was his most important yet. No one illustrates the shift in mentality at United more than Casemiro since his arrival - he is a winner. Man of the match.

Fred - 7

The ‘mosquito’ was up to his usual tricks. Continued his excellent form - when playing alongside Casemiro, that is - and more than matched Bruno Guimaraes in midfield.

Antony - 7

Played with confidence on the right following his big goal against Barcelona in midweek. His skills and tricks had purpose, and succeeded in winding up Newcastle, while he also brought threat.

Bruno Fernandes - 6

United’s captain was below his best but it’s a sign of their progress that the team didn’t struggle because of it. One of those days where his ambition lacked accuracy, as shown as he wasted a clear chance to add a third late on.

Marcus Rashford - 8

His goal was taken away and put down as a Botman own goal, but Rashford was a danger throughout with his electric movement coming off the left wing.

Wout Weghorst - 7

His build up play was erratic at times but was quality at others, such as when he slipped in Rashford for United’s second goal. Unlucky to be denied by a brilliant Karius save and did enough to justify his inclusion overall.

Substitutes

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: Was close to faultless after replacing Dalot and locked down Saint-Maximin in the second half, 8

Marcel Sabitzer: 6

Scott McTominay: 5

Jadon Sancho: N/A

Newcastle United

Loris Karius - 6

Everyone knew his story and the goalkeeper did well to deal with the pressure his return to the big stage brought. He should have done better on Manchester United’s second goal but was unlucky to be beaten by a deflection. Made a brilliant save to deny Weghorst’s long-range strike and then Fernandes late on.

Kieran Trippier - 6

Rashford got the better of him and was unable to influence Newcastle’s attack from right back.

Sven Botman - 5

The second goal goes down as an own goal after he slid in trying to block Rashford’s shot. Newcastle were below their best defensively and the goal they conceded from a set piece was cheap.

Fabian Schar - 5

Carried on following a collision with Martinez despite looking uncomfortable. Newcastle’s defensive line was poor when defending Shaw’s free kick.

Dan Burn - 5

Struggled against Antony and their duel was a mismatch.

Sean Longstaff - 5

He had threatened with a run into the right channel early on but his ball across goal was not attacked. Taken off at half time as Newcastle changed formation.

Bruno Guimaraes - 7

Newcastle’s best player over the course of the final and refused to go down without a fight. Newcastle have badly missed his forward passing in recent weeks.

Joelinton - 4

Ineffective from his central midfield position - his only real involvement came with two blocked shots from the edge of the box.

Miguel Almiron - 5

Had gone off the boil in recent weeks and was unable to find his spark at Wembley, despite some promising early touches.

Callum Wilson - 4

Unable to trouble Manchester United and was kept quiet by Varane and Martinez.

Allan Saint-Maximin - 7

Carried Newcastle’s fast start as he drew an early yellow card from Dalot but was denied by De Gea after a stunning flash of quick feet in the box. Unable to be as dangerous in the second half.

Substitutes

Alexander Isak: Newcastle’s record signing came on at half time and played with purpose but didn’t offer a threat, 6

Jacob Murphy: 5

Joe Willock: N/A