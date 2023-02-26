Newton High School Seniors Commit to Play Sports in College

NEWTON, NJ—Six Newton High School seniors have committed to continuing their athletic careers by playing sports in college next year.

According to Brave's Athletic Director Ryan Hashway, six student athletes have committed to play soccer, lacrosse and football at the college level so far:

Hannah Hamilton will be playing soccer at Sussex County Community College

Aiden LaCorte will be playing lacrosse at Moravian

Pasquale Festa will be playing lacrosse at Moravian

Brayden Nolan will be playing football at Susquehanna

Brody Guerra will be playing football at Susquehanna

Dom Ferdenzi will be playing football at Misercordia

Hashway said that a photo of the athletes with their parents, coaches, and high school administration signing the National Letter of Intent has not yet been taken because they “usually do it in the spring, when more of our kids have made their decisions.”



