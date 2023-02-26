Open in App
Newton, NJ
Newton High School Seniors Commit to Play Sports in College

6 days ago

NEWTON, NJ—Six Newton High School seniors have committed to continuing their athletic careers by playing sports in college next year.

According to Brave's Athletic Director Ryan Hashway, six student athletes have committed to play soccer, lacrosse and football at the college level so far:

Hannah Hamilton will be playing soccer at Sussex County Community College
Aiden LaCorte will be playing lacrosse at Moravian
Pasquale Festa will be playing lacrosse at Moravian
Brayden Nolan will be playing football at Susquehanna
Brody Guerra will be playing football at Susquehanna
Dom Ferdenzi will be playing football at Misercordia

Hashway said that a photo of the athletes with their parents, coaches, and high school administration signing the National Letter of Intent has not yet been taken because they “usually do it in the spring, when more of our kids have made their decisions.”

