Dave Ziegler Had Difficult Task Joining the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders had experienced a lot of turmoil before general manager Dave Ziegler came in.

Even though the Las Vegas Raiders made the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season when Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels came last offseason, some brokenness still needed to be mended after a trying 2021 season.

Not only was it Ziegler's job to build a team, but he also had the heavy responsibility of participating in that mending process in his first offseason as a general manager.

Ziegler explained what part of his and McDaniels' approach was when they first came on board in January of 2022 when he joined the "Bussin' With The Boys Podcast."

“I think there was a need organizationally for, like, to quickly build some stability. So there was this need for Josh and I, I think, specifically, to work on creating a lot of relationships," Ziegler said . "And like investing -- again, going back to the relationship piece -- but investing personal time and getting to know people. And what we didn’t do when we went in there, is we didn’t go in there and drop a bomb and fire everybody. Because that does happen, right? A new coach and a new GM come by, and they just wipe out everybody.

"We tried to really take the time and get to know a lot of the people who had been there. Because a lot of the people had been there not only four or five years, there’s people that have been there 15, 20 years. And so we went in there and got to know a lot of the people, and what we figured out is there were a lot of good people there. And so we invested and kept a lot of those people. And so I think the one thing was, the best way to say it is we had to earn their trust and respect as much as much as they needed to earn ours. But I think that was needed because of all the upheaval and things like that.”

