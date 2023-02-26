Kim Kardashian Slammed by Fans for Saving Sexy Two-Piece Outfit for North, Chicago’s ‘Prom’

Yikes. Kim Kardashian was slammed by fans for saying she plans to save her sexy red Dolce & Gabbana two-piece outfit for daughters North and Chicago West as a possible prom dress.

During her Saturday, February 25, interview with Vogue at Milan Fashion Week, the Skims founder, 42, explained what she plans to do with the sparkling revamped look she wore that evening.

“This look was from I think the early ‘90s, maybe around ’94,” Kim said at the beginning of her video interview. “[It] was a long red dress. And so, I kind of modernized it a little bit, made it a crop. And we made this cute little mini bag, it’s amazing. And then it’ll go in my Dolce & Gabbana archive that I hope my kids want to wear one day. I hope North and Chicago, they can wear this to prom, they can wear this to a formal dance at school, they can wear it to whatever they want. They can wear it on a night out clubbing.”

She then joked that she wouldn’t be “stingy” with any of her Dolce & Gabbana archives but pointed out, “I know that my girls will try to steal this purse, and I have different versions of it. There’s always little gifts, and I can go home with them, and I look like the best mom ever.”

In addition to Chicago, 5, and North, 9, Kim also shares sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 3 , with ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West .

In response to the clip, countless social media users blasted the Kardashians star for her comments, with most pointing out that the bralette top and skirt weren’t appropriate for a high school dance.

“Prom? You gonna put North in that Lord have mercy [sic],” one person wrote, whereas another went so far as to write, “You want your daughters to wear a bra to a high school formal or prom as a teenager? Says a lot about you as a mom.”

Another Instagram user weighed in as well, alleging that using this as a prom dress is “wrong” for “someone underage.”

“There are one million other choices to go to prom with, choices that don’t include a ‘bra’ and showing your stomach,” the fan continued in their comment. “If her children, as adults, want to wear this, more power to them, but as ADULTS, not for high school. She has to watch what she says and she has influence on others, and she can enjoy her archive of couture clothes without saying something absurd like this.”

While this isn’t the first time that the SKKN Beauty founder has found herself in hot water with fans, she is seemingly not letting the negativity bother her. Kim has taken her eldest daughter, North, to several fashion events in recent years, including Paris Fashion Week in July 2022.