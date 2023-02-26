Alabama Arise executive director talks about mission to be the voice for ‘regular folks’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. ( WHNT ) – Alabama Arise is a statewide, member-led coalition of church groups, non-profits, and civic organizations whose mission is to advance public policies “to improve the lives of Alabamians who are marginalized by poverty”.

Robyn Hyden is the executive director of the organization, and she stopped by to sit down with Steve Johnson on Leadership Perspectives to talk about Alabama Arise and the work they do lobbying for the needs of those marginalized by poverty in the state legislature.

Hyden spoke about whether legislators are responsive to the organization’s efforts, what issues Alabama Arise focuses on tackling, the next legislative session and what members across the state have deemed a priority for that session.

According to the organization’s website, its top priorities for 2023 are Expanding Medicaid and ending the state sales tax on groceries.

To hear more about Alabama Arise’s mission and how they tackle issues with the help of members, you can watch the full interview in the video player above.

For more information on how to get involved, you can visit their website here .

