Here's how to watch the Pokemon Presents stream

If you're wondering about the best place to watch the Pokemon Presents showcase this week, you've come to the right place.

Last week The Pokemon Company revealed that it will be hosting another Pokemon Presents event on February 27 which is set to feature "about 20 minutes worth of exciting Pokemon news" in honour of Pokemon Day 2023. This will be the first Pokemon Presents of the year, so if you want to watch it live, this is how you do it.

All you have to do to watch February's Pokemon Presents is head to the official Pokemon YouTube channel at 6AM PT / 9AM ET / 2PM GMT.

As for what we can expect from this showcase, well, nothing has been confirmed yet. We do have a few suspicions though as well as some things fans are hoping to see.

First up, one of the most likely things we could see during Pokemon Presents is possibly a new Pokemon Mystery Dungeon game . The reason why this rumour has started doing the rounds is because of a new website launched in honour of Pokemon Day which mentions Pokemon Mystery Dungeon developer, Spike Chunsoft, in its code.

There's also a lot of chatter around some kind of DLC for an already-released Pokemon game such as Pokemon Legends: Arceus and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet - both of which were released last year. However, we don't have much else to go off on this one so we'll just have to wait and see if either of these makes an appearance during the show tomorrow.

