Wichita, KS
KSN News

Newton woman killed in crash on I-135 north of Wichita

By Daniel Fair,

7 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol has released the name of a woman who died in a crash on Interstate 135 north of Wichita.

The KHP says Rebecca Shields, 26, of Newton, was driving south on I-135 near the exit for 101st Street around 3:13 p.m. on Friday. A Tennessee man was driving a semi northbound. Shields crossed the median and was hit by the semi.

Newton community raises concern after special BOE meeting to change school policy

Shields was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The driver of the semi wasn’t injured.

The KHP closed the right lane of I-135 for up to three hours while first responders worked the scene of the crash.

