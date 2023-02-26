Columbia
Pirates’ Culp finishes as state runner-up, four other Hannibal wrestlers earn state medals
By Muddy River Sports@muddyriversport,6 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Cody Culp simply couldn’t score on Alexander Rallo. The Hannibal junior wrestler qualified for the 138-pound championship match of the Class 3...
