Bloomington
Change location
See more from this location?
Bloomington, IL
muddyriversports.com
Central’s Louderback, Macomb’s Ladd capture first girls state wrestling medals
By Muddy River Sports@muddyriversport,6 days ago
By Muddy River Sports@muddyriversport,6 days ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Amber Louderback and Kelly Ladd made history Saturday, becoming the first-ever girls state wrestling medalists from each of their respective high school...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0