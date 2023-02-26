Open in App
Bloomington, IL
See more from this location?
muddyriversports.com

Central’s Louderback, Macomb’s Ladd capture first girls state wrestling medals

By Muddy River Sports@muddyriversport,

6 days ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Amber Louderback and Kelly Ladd made history Saturday, becoming the first-ever girls state wrestling medalists from each of their respective high school...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Photo gallery: Central fights to end in sectional championship loss to Illini Bluffs
Glasford, IL13 hours ago
Photo gallery: QND beats Chicago Butler to finish third at Class 2A state tournament
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Photo gallery: QND loses to Breese Mater Dei in Class 2A state semifinals
Quincy, IL1 day ago
Schuckman: IHSA fails to meet its mission by forcing basketball teams to play third-place games hours after semifinals
Quincy, IL23 hours ago
Photo gallery: QU men lose in double overtime to top-seeded Indianapolis in GLVC quarterfinals
Quincy, IL1 day ago
Photo gallery: QU women nearly pull first-round shocker at GLVC Tournament
Quincy, IL1 day ago
QND’s Schreacke is top vote-getter once again for Associated Press Class 2A all-state team
Quincy, IL2 days ago
Capping it the right way: QND rebounds from semifinal loss to win third-place game
Normal, IL1 day ago
Sound the alarms: Sizzling effort from 3-point range, stingy defense carry Panthers into sectional championship game
Bushnell, IL2 days ago
Last-second shot doesn’t fall, but QU women earn respect by throwing scare into top-seeded Drury
Quincy, IL1 day ago
‘We’ve got some dogs, man’: QU men take top-seeded Indianapolis into double OT before losing
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy