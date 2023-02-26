Open in App
San Francisco, CA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers 2023 prospect watch: Toledo DL Desjuan Johnson may offer quick fix

By Kyle Madson,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s8KKG_0l0SDPBf00

Versatility is an easy way to find playing time on the 49ers’ defensive line, which is why Toldeo defensive lineman Desjuan Johnson lands in our 2023 prospect watch list. He met with the 49ers at the Shrine Bowl per Draft Network’s Justin Melo, and it’s easy to see why San Francisco would have interest in him.

Johnson is listed at 6-3, 270 pounds, which could make him a candidate to fill the DE/DT role occupied by players like Arden Key and Charles Omenihu the last couple of years with the 49ers.

At Toledo he lined up all over the defensive line and put together productive years in each of his last four seasons with the Rockets. In those four years he had 42.5 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks.

It’s important to note that while Johnson played multiple spots at Toledo, it’s not likely he’d step into an NFL role as a pure pass rusher off the edge. He can do that in spots where the 49ers want to get creative on the defensive line, but it’s easier to see him spending more of his time on the interior. That kind of role would probably require Johnson to put on some weight, but that shouldn’t harm his functional athleticism too much.

Productive college players with a little bit of versatility should be popular with a 49ers club that doesn’t pick until late on Day 2 of this year’s draft, and a player like Johnson could be a quick fix if the likes of Kerry Hyder and Omenihu don’t re-sign.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Francisco, CA newsLocal San Francisco, CA
Reordering priority of 49ers offseason needs
San Francisco, CA2 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Iowa Hawkeyes’ Lukas Van Ness sets NFL world on fire with outstanding combine performance
Iowa City, IA1 day ago
Rumor: Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham interested in reuniting with Jim Schwartz
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Compensation for Aaron Rodgers is 'going to take way more than maybe people realize', says The Athletic
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Robbie Gould emerges as potential Titans free-agent target
Nashville, TN2 hours ago
Seahawks adding pass rush specialist to Pete Carroll's staff
Seattle, WA1 hour ago
Report: Titans 'really like' C.J. Stroud, have him as top QB in draft
Nashville, TN1 hour ago
Lions meet with Jamaal Williams' agent at the Combine hoping for a deal
Detroit, MI2 hours ago
PHOTOS: Former Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson's 2023 NFL Combine workout
Indianapolis, IN1 hour ago
Washington OL prospect has strong ties to the Steelers
Pittsburgh, PA2 hours ago
Report: Cowboys to place second-round tender on RT Terence Steele
Dallas, TX1 hour ago
Seahawks have met with Anthony Richardson, John Michael Schmitz
Seattle, WA1 hour ago
Vikings 'sneaky-interesting' landing spot for star quarterback in 2023 NFL draft
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Vikings draft prospects: Anthony Richardson tests out of this world, runs U 4.44 40-yard dash
Minneapolis, MN2 hours ago
4 Titans make The Ringer's top 100 free agents list
Nashville, TN4 hours ago
Wide receiver prospects are clamoring to play with Bears QB Justin Fields in NFL
Chicago, IL7 hours ago
Devon Achane speaks about his goals and NFL future at the Combine
College Station, TX1 hour ago
Bears 2023 free agency preview: Should Chicago bring back Michael Schofield?
Chicago, IL3 hours ago
Bears go all USC in three-pick mock draft
Chicago, IL7 hours ago
Brian Branch solidified his Lions draft stock at the NFL Scouting Combine
Detroit, MI3 hours ago
Rumor: Cleveland is a desirable destination among free agents
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Check out Bryce Young's official measurements at the NFL Scouting Combine
Tuscaloosa, AL7 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy