The Duttons Reach the Point of No Return in the Season Finale of '1923'

Marshals track Teonna while the Duttons reach the point of no return in their feud with Banner Creighton and Donald Whitfield in the season finale of '1923'.

How are we already at the season finale of 1923 ?! The sequel series to 1883 stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton, relatives of 1883's James Dutton ( Tim McGraw ). It's been an action-packed series between the Duttons' land war with Donald Whitfield ( Timothy Dalton ) and Banner Creighton ( Jerome Flynn ) and Spencer's ( Brandon Sklenar ) African adventure and perilous journey home with his new bride to Teonna's ( Amineh Nieves ) traumatic time at the boarding school at the hands of abusive clergy and nuns.

In "Nothing Left to Lose," the season finale of 1923 , the feud between Whitfield, Banner, and the Duttons reaches the point of no return. Spencer and Alexandra ( Julia Schlaepfer ) encounter a different kind of peril on their passenger ship home.

Meanwhile, marshals track Teonna, who finds a rare respite of hope. Will she ever find peace and truly escape the long-reaching arm of Father Renaud ( Sebastian Roche )?

Bruce Davison and Wallace Langham guest star on the season finale of 1923.

If you're wondering if this is the end of the story for 1923, wonder no more! The show has been picked up for a second season. Whether we'll revisit the Duttons shortly after the events of the first season finale or if we jump ahead several years remains to be seen.

Episodes of 1923 stream exclusively on Paramount+.

