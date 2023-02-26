Open in App
Durham, NC
See more from this location?
newsfromthestates.com

Weekend reads: High schoolers take a stand against gun violence, North Carolina’s chronic public employee shortage, and NC environmental, public health groups get their day in court

By Clayton Henkel,

6 days ago
“Thoughts and prayers” are no longer enough to protect children from gun violence, says Durham Hillside High School Principal William Logan. Gunviolence proliferates, Logan said,...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
“An inherent conflict of interests”: Governors’ commission members talk lobbyists, diversity in UNC System governance
Asheville, NC2 days ago
Proposal would remove requirement that boys’ bathrooms have tampons, sanitary pads
Salem, OR11 hours ago
Cuts to Medicare Advantage threaten Virginia seniors, people with disabilities
Exmore, VA1 day ago
Public health officials declare an outbreak of syphilis in Idaho
Nampa, ID13 hours ago
Bill proposes to take people to crisis centers for mental health aid instead of jails or hospitals
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
With no Medicaid expansion, rural Alabama hospitals struggle
Brewton, AL2 days ago
Lava Ridge project shows lack of concern for wildlife, important cultural sites in Southern Idaho
Twin Falls, ID14 hours ago
Supporters of child labor resolution say it could make Nebraska ‘new champion’
Lincoln, NE1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy