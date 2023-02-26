Open in App
Cincinnati, OH
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals' Tee Higgins ranked as one of NFL's best WRs vs. single coverage

By Chris Roling,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wXgOD_0l0QSlTY00

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has been a subject of relentless trade speculation this offseason because of talent that projects him as a No. 1 wide receiver on most other NFL teams.

One of the big things he consistently brings to the offense is his ability to win one-on-one matchups.

In a new ranking of the NFL’s best receivers against single coverage from Pro Football Focus’ Zach Tantillo, Higgins comes in fourth place:

With much of the attention on teammate Ja’Marr Chase, Higgins was able to see plenty of single coverage in 2022 — and he feasted. Along with ranking fourth in receiving grade against single coverage, Higgins ranked second in both passer rating when targeted (144.4) and touchdown receptions (7) on those one-on-one looks.

It says a lot about Higgins that he’s ranked only behind A.J. Brown, Tyreek Hill and Mike Williams, never mind in front of Stefon Diggs and others.

When they drafted Higgins in the second round, the Bengals were adamant that they viewed him as a first-round player. His ability to win these one-on-ones while defenses focus on Ja’Marr Chase has made a dramatic difference for the offense.

This is also why it’s near impossible to see the Bengals trading Higgins. He’s got one year left on his rookie deal, plus a tag year if necessary. Higgins himself has been adamant he doesn’t want to go anywhere else, and Chase has suggested Joe Burrow might take a team-friendly deal that allows the Bengals to keep the gang together on long-term extensions.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Compensation for Aaron Rodgers is 'going to take way more than maybe people realize', says The Athletic
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Watch: Georgia QB Stetson Bennett runs 40-yard dash
Athens, GA59 minutes ago
Iowa Hawkeyes’ Lukas Van Ness sets NFL world on fire with outstanding combine performance
Iowa City, IA2 days ago
Rumor: Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham interested in reuniting with Jim Schwartz
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Vikings 'sneaky-interesting' landing spot for star quarterback in 2023 NFL draft
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
WATCH: Mike Evans' impressive performance at the 2014 NFL Scouting Combine
Tampa, FL2 hours ago
Wide receiver prospects are clamoring to play with Bears QB Justin Fields in NFL
Chicago, IL8 hours ago
Check out Bryce Young's official measurements at the NFL Scouting Combine
Tuscaloosa, AL8 hours ago
Vikings draft prospects: Anthony Richardson tests out of this world, runs U 4.44 40-yard dash
Minneapolis, MN3 hours ago
Lions meet with Jamaal Williams' agent at the Combine hoping for a deal
Detroit, MI3 hours ago
Packers president wants Eagles QB sneak play banned this offseason
Green Bay, WI2 hours ago
Photos: Georgia Bulldogs interview at 2023 NFL combine
Athens, GA1 hour ago
Rumor: Cleveland is a desirable destination among free agents
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Brian Branch solidified his Lions draft stock at the NFL Scouting Combine
Detroit, MI4 hours ago
PHOTOS: Former Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson's 2023 NFL Combine workout
Indianapolis, IN1 hour ago
Iowa Hawkeyes’ Jack Campbell confirms he is a future star with his performance at the NFL Combine
Iowa City, IA1 day ago
Texans give up No. 12 overall in trade package in latest Draft Wire 3-round mock
Houston, TX1 day ago
Seahawks adding pass rush specialist to Pete Carroll's staff
Seattle, WA1 hour ago
2023 NFL Combine results for punter Michael Turk
Norman, OK4 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy