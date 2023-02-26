Open in App
Broncos young QBs coach Davis Webb has an intriguing resume

By Jon Heath,

6 days ago
The Denver Broncos have brought in Davis Webb as their new quarterbacks coach. Webb is an intriguing hire given that he was playing in the NFL just last season, but he already has experience in a player-coach type of role.

Webb started his NFL career as a backup with the New York Giants in 2017, then he spent the 2018 season with the New York Jets before joining the Buffalo Bills in 2019 behind Josh Allen.

With Webb as a backup, Allen threw for 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns in 2020 and 4,407 yards and 36 touchdowns in 2021. Maybe that was a coincidence, but the Bills seemed to like what Webb brought to the quarterback room, and they wanted to hire him as QBs coach last year.

Webb decided against a transition to coaching in 2022 so he could continue his career as a player, opting to re-join the Giants last spring. Daniel Jones then posted career highs in completion percentage (67.2%) and passing yards (3,205) in 2022, leading New York to a 9-6-1 record.

Allen and Jones both showed improvements as QBs with Webb working alongside them. Maybe that was a coincidence. Maybe it wasn’t.

Webb is now set to work with Russell Wilson in 2023, but he’s no longer a player-coach of sorts — Webb will be a full-time QBs coach this year.

Webb is 28 years old — six years younger than Wilson — but having a coach younger than him won’t be a foreign concept to Wilson. Last year, Wilson had a personal QBs coach, Jake Heaps, who is three years younger than him and had a brief career in the NFL, similar to Webb.

Heaps was in Denver’s facility last year alongside Klint Kubiak, the team’s actual QBs coach. Sean Payton has since kicked out Wilson’s personal staff. Webb will now serve as Wilson’s QB coach and judging from his time with Allen and Jones, Webb should be a good addition to the QB room.

