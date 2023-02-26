Open in App
Norman, OK
Sooners offer 4-Star TE Roger Saleapaga out of Utah

By John Williams,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hJnBQ_0l0Py5Ba00

Last week on the recruiting trail, the Oklahoma Sooners turned their attention to 2024 four-star tight end Roger Saleapaga out of Orem, Utah. Saleapaga is a top-five tight end in the class and is 6-foot-4 and 195 pounds.

He holds offers from 14 Power Five programs, including Utah, BYU, Tennessee, Oregon, UCLA, and Washington.

Saleapaga is an incredible athlete with good long speed. His size and athleticism make him incredibly difficult to cover. He does a good job in contested catch situations, climbing the ladder to high point the football. He’s got really good hands and is able to come down with the catch even when the defender is right there in coverage. He moves really well laterally for a player his size, displaying good agility to make plays after the catch.

The Utah prospect is being heavily recruited by a number of Pac-12 teams but is beginning to generate some buzz east of the Rockies. Miami also offered the talented tight end prospect in the last week.

Roger Saleapaga’s Recruiting Profile

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall State Position

ESPN — — — —

Rivals 4 — 3 19

247Sports 3 — 4 18

247 Composite 4 353 3 18

On3 Recruiting — — — —

On3 Consensus — — — —

Vitals

Hometown Orem, Utah

Projected Position Tight End

Height 6-4

Weight 195

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

  • Arizona
  • Arizona State
  • Baylor
  • BYU
  • California
  • Hawaii
  • Miami
  • Oregon State
  • UCLA
  • Utah
  • Washington
  • Washington State

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

