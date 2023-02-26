Sooners offer 4-Star TE Roger Saleapaga out of Utah
By John Williams,
6 days ago
Last week on the recruiting trail, the Oklahoma Sooners turned their attention to 2024 four-star tight end Roger Saleapaga out of Orem, Utah. Saleapaga is a top-five tight end in the class and is 6-foot-4 and 195 pounds.
He holds offers from 14 Power Five programs, including Utah, BYU, Tennessee, Oregon, UCLA, and Washington.
Saleapaga is an incredible athlete with good long speed. His size and athleticism make him incredibly difficult to cover. He does a good job in contested catch situations, climbing the ladder to high point the football. He’s got really good hands and is able to come down with the catch even when the defender is right there in coverage. He moves really well laterally for a player his size, displaying good agility to make plays after the catch.
The Utah prospect is being heavily recruited by a number of Pac-12 teams but is beginning to generate some buzz east of the Rockies. Miami also offered the talented tight end prospect in the last week.
Comments / 0