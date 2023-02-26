Open in App
Nashville, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

AFC South news round-up: Jags trying to clear cap space, Texans finalize coaching staff

By Mike Moraitis,

6 days ago
It’s Sunday again, which means it’s time to check in on the Tennessee Titans’ AFC South — the Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans — to see what they were up to last week.

With this being one of the quieter times of the offseason, there wasn’t much to talk about as we prepare for the craziness of roster cuts and then free agency over the next few weeks.

Of course, the Titans have already begun the former.

The Jaguars were busy this past week both re-signing and restructuring a few players, with a few of those moves clearing some much-needed cap space. As of this writing, the Jaguars are $12.4 million over the cap, which isn’t ideal for a team looking to take that next step in 2023.

In Houston, new head coach DeMeco Ryan has finalized his staff, and new Colts head coach Shane Steichen revealed who will be calling the plays for Indianapolis’ offense.

Check out those stories and more below.

Colts' Shane Steichen will call plays, base offense around QB

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

New Colts head coach Shane Steichen revealed he will be the one calling plays for the offense, and that offense will be “dictated on who’s playing quarterback.”

“The offense is going to be dictated on who’s playing quarterback,” Steichen said. “That’s how you build the system. What does he do well? What is their strength?”

Report: Matt Ryan 'very interested' in broadcasting career

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

After a disappointing season with the Colts, quarterback Matt Ryan, who is expected to be released by Indianapolis, is reportedly “very interested” in a broadcasting career if he can’t find a new team in 2023.

6 free agents who could follow Shane Steichen to Colts

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Colts Wire’s Kevin Hickey put together a list of Philadelphia Eagles pending free agents who could follow Steichen to Indianapolis. The two most notable names are guard Isaac Seumalo and offensive tackle Andre Dillard, both of whom could be of interest to the Titans.

Daniel Jeremiah: Anthony Richardson is QB2 'for several teams'

Syndication: USA TODAY

Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah revealed that “several teams” have Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson as their No. 2 signal-caller for the 2023 NFL draft.

Draft experts have Richardson going all over the place in mocks, so I guess this is possible. As much as I like Richardson’s potential, I don’t think he’s a better prospect than either C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young.

The good news with this is, if a quarterback-needy team in front of the Titans goes with Richardson, there’s a better chance for one of the aforementioned two (very likely Stroud) to fall far enough where Tennessee is able to move up to via trade to nab one of them, or for one to fall into their laps entirely.

Jaguars give three-year extension to DE Roy Robertson-Harris

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Jaguars and defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris have agreed to a three-year, $30 million extension. Jacksonville will get some much-needed salary cap space with this move.

Jaguars QB C.J. Beathard's new contract details, value revealed

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Jaguars also re-upped with backup quarterback C.J. Beathard, who signed a two-year, $4.5 million deal, with $1 million in incentives each season.

Jaguars restructure Foye Oluokun's deal to free up $10.3 million

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

The Jags were busy moving money around this week, as they also restructured the deal of linebacker Foyesade Oluokun. The move saves Jacksonville $10.336 million in 2023.

Evan Engram: Talks with Jaguars have been 'very promising'

Bob Self/Florida Times-Union

While the cash-strapped Jaguars are trying to move money around, they’re also working on a long-term extension with tight end Evan Engram, who believes the conversations with Jacksonville have been “very promising.”

Houston Texans 2023 coaching staff: Meet DeMeco Ryans' crew

Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

New Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans has put together his coaching staff for 2023, and it includes Matt Burke as defensive coordinator and Bobby Slowik as offensive coordinator.

