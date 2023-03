CBS 58

'Some people swipe right, we just went to get fast food': Couple celebrates 27th anniversary of meeting at Racine McDonald's By Emerson Lehmann, 6 days ago

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A rainy February day can't wipe the smile off of Cindi Franceschina's face. After all, she's got an important date. ...