CBS 58

Young artist in Milwaukee Shares her journey and inspiration as an Afro-Latina By Daniela Prizont-Cado, 6 days ago

By Daniela Prizont-Cado, 6 days ago

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58 NEWS) --An Afro-Latina artist in the Milwaukee area aims to impact people and provoke mixed emotions through her artwork. "Not Latina ...