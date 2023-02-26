New York Islanders at Winnipeg Jets odds, picks and predictions

The New York Islanders (30-25-7) travel to meet the Winnipeg Jets (35-23-1) Sunday at Canada Life Centre. Puck drop is at 3 p.m. (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Islanders vs. Jets odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions.

The Islanders were on the short end of a 3-2 loss at home against the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night. New York did pick up a 2-1 win over the Jets on Long Island Wednesday in the first regular-season meeting between the team as a -115 favorite while the 5.5 Under hit.

The Jets returned home after a 1-3-0 road trip, including that loss to the Isles, and Winnipeg laid an egg Friday night against the defending champ Colorado Avalanche. With the 5-1 loss Friday the Jets have lost 4 of their last 5 games.

Islanders at Jets odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:19 a.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Islanders +120 (bet $100 to win $120) | Jets -140 (bet $140 to win $100)

: Islanders +120 (bet $100 to win $120) | Jets -140 (bet $140 to win $100) Puck line (PL)/Against the spread (ATS) : Islanders +1.5 (-230) | Jets -1.5 (+180)

: Islanders +1.5 (-230) | Jets -1.5 (+180) Over/Under (O/U): 5.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Islanders at Jets projected goalies

Ilya Sorokin (20-18-5, 2.41 GAA, .925 SV%, 5 SO) vs. Connor Hellebuyck (17-13-3, 2.89 GAA, .904 SV%, 2 SO)

Sorokin was on the short end of Friday’s game against the Kings, but he has a 4-2-1 record with a 2.57 GAA and .930 SV% in 7 February starts, including the win over the Jets Wednesday. He turned aside 25 of the 26 shots he faced in the 2-1 win over Winnipeg at UBS Arena.

Hellebuyck was crushed for 5 goals on 26 shots through 2 periods Friday, so he was sent for an early shower. It was a rare poor showing, as he is still 2-3-0 with a 2.60 GAA and .925 SV% in 5 February starts. He received little support in the 2-1 loss on the Island while making 20 saves on 22 shots.

Islanders at Jets picks and predictions

Prediction

Jets 3, Islanders 2

The JETS (-140) are a good bet as moderate favorites to get it done on home ice, as the Islanders (+120) are just 2-7 in the last 9 on the road, and 1-5 in the lpast 6 tries against Central Division foes.

However, a Winnipeg bet does carry risk, as the Jets are just 1-8 in the past 9 home games against the Isles, while dropping 6 straight meetings in the series. Still, streaks are made to be broken eventually.

On the flip side, the Jets are 24-9 in its last 33 games on home ice. Winnipeg is also reportedly adding winger Nino Neiderreiter from the Nashville Predators via trade, and if he makes it to town in time he could potentially make his debut to give the Winnipeg offense a boost .

The Islanders +1.5 (-230) will cost you more than 2 times your potential return, and that’s quite a bit of risk for not enough reward. If you like New York, just play it straight up, although I prefer the home side on the ML.

PASS.

The UNDER 5.5 (-105) is the lean for Sunday’s rematch.

We saw a total of just 3 goals in the 1st meeting, and the Under is the lean for both teams in this matchup.

The Under is 15-7-1 in the last 23 games overall for the Isles, while going 11-5-1 in the last 17 against winning teams. The Under is 8-1 in the last 9 against Western Conference teams.

The Under is 19-6-4 in the last 29 games at home for the Jets, while going 45-15-1 in the past 65 games overall, mostly due to solid goaltending.

