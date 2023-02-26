Toronto Maple Leafs at Seattle Kraken odds, picks and predictions

The Toronto Maple Leafs (36-15-8) kick off a 5-game road trip against the Seattle Kraken (32-20-6) Sunday at Climate Pledge Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Maple Leafs vs. Kraken odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions.

The Maple Leafs scratched out their 4th win in their last 5 games with a 2-1 OT victory against the Minnesota Wild on home ice Friday. Toronto’s results have been mixed on the road lately, going 2-3-1 in the past 6 away from home.

The Kraken were on the short end of a wild 6-5 loss to the Boston Bruins Thursday, following up an uninspired 4-0 loss at the San Jose Sharks Monday. Seattle has a 5-2-1 record in its last 8 games on home ice.

The Kraken pounded by the Leafs 5-1 when these teams met at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Jan. 5 as the Under (6.5) just came in.

Stream the NHL all season on ESPN+, with your team’s out-of-market games, exclusive games, originals and more. Get ESPN+ now!

Maple Leafs at Kraken odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:32 a.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Maple Leafs -150 (bet $150 to win $100) | Kraken +130 (bet $100 to win $130)

: Maple Leafs -150 (bet $150 to win $100) | Kraken +130 (bet $100 to win $130) Puck line (PL)/Against the spread (ATS) : Maple Leafs -1.5 (+160) | Kraken +1.5 (-190)

: Maple Leafs -1.5 (+160) | Kraken +1.5 (-190) Over/Under (O/U): 6.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Catch the excitement and bet with Tipico

Double Down, Ohio! Deposit $200, Get $250. Bet now!

In Colorado and New Jersey, claim your 100% Deposit Match up to $250 now. Bet now!

Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions.

Maple Leafs at Kraken projected goalies

Ilya Samsonov (21-7-2, 2.35 GAA, .916 SV%, 3 SO) vs. Philipp Grubauer (8-10-3, 2.97 GAA, .896 SV%)

Samsonov turned aside 24 of 25 shots in Friday’s 2-1 OT win over the Wild, and he is now 4-2-0 with a 2.51 GAA and .913 SV% with a shutout in 6 February starts. He was not the goalie in the home loss to Seattle earlier this season, as G Matt Murray was the netminder for all 5 Seattle markers.

Grubauer was smashed for 6 goals on 33 shots in Thursday’s home loss to Boston. That snapped a 13-game streak of allowing 3 or fewer goals, as the German goaltender has been locked in of late.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Maple Leafs at Kraken picks and predictions

Prediction

Kraken 4, Maple Leafs 3

The KRAKEN (+130) are a solid play on home ice as short ‘dogs, especially since Seattle handled the Maple Leafs so easily in the first matchup this season.

While the Leafs are 5-1 in the past 6 against winning teams, and 5-1 in the past 6 inside the Pacific Division, the Kraken have also been hot. Seattle is 11-5 in the past 16 against Eastern Conference teams and 6-2 in the past 8 inside the Atlantic.

The Kraken +1.5 (-190) will cost you nearly 2 times your potential return, and that’s just too risky for not enough reward. If you like Seattle, just play it straight up for a much better value.

PASS.

The OVER 6.5 (-105) is the lean, but go with a half-unit play at most.

The Over is 40-18-3 in the past 61 games for the Leafs on the road and is 4-0-1 in the past 5 for the Kraken against Eastern Conference teams. The Over is 3-1-2 in the past 6 for Seattle on home ice, too.

Want action on this matchup or any other NHL games? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in OH, CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Kevin J. Erickson on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.