Toronto Maple Leafs at Seattle Kraken odds, picks and predictions
By Kevin Erickson,
6 days ago
The Toronto Maple Leafs (36-15-8) kick off a 5-game road trip against the Seattle Kraken (32-20-6) Sunday at Climate Pledge Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Maple Leafs vs. Kraken odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions.
The Maple Leafs scratched out their 4th win in their last 5 games with a 2-1 OT victory against the Minnesota Wild on home ice Friday. Toronto’s results have been mixed on the road lately, going 2-3-1 in the past 6 away from home.
The Kraken were on the short end of a wild 6-5 loss to the Boston Bruins Thursday, following up an uninspired 4-0 loss at the San Jose Sharks Monday. Seattle has a 5-2-1 record in its last 8 games on home ice.
The Kraken pounded by the Leafs 5-1 when these teams met at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Jan. 5 as the Under (6.5) just came in.
Ilya Samsonov (21-7-2, 2.35 GAA, .916 SV%, 3 SO) vs. Philipp Grubauer (8-10-3, 2.97 GAA, .896 SV%)
Samsonov turned aside 24 of 25 shots in Friday’s 2-1 OT win over the Wild, and he is now 4-2-0 with a 2.51 GAA and .913 SV% with a shutout in 6 February starts. He was not the goalie in the home loss to Seattle earlier this season, as G Matt Murray was the netminder for all 5 Seattle markers.
Grubauer was smashed for 6 goals on 33 shots in Thursday’s home loss to Boston. That snapped a 13-game streak of allowing 3 or fewer goals, as the German goaltender has been locked in of late.
The KRAKEN (+130) are a solid play on home ice as short ‘dogs, especially since Seattle handled the Maple Leafs so easily in the first matchup this season.
While the Leafs are 5-1 in the past 6 against winning teams, and 5-1 in the past 6 inside the Pacific Division, the Kraken have also been hot. Seattle is 11-5 in the past 16 against Eastern Conference teams and 6-2 in the past 8 inside the Atlantic.
The Kraken +1.5 (-190) will cost you nearly 2 times your potential return, and that’s just too risky for not enough reward. If you like Seattle, just play it straight up for a much better value.
PASS.
The OVER 6.5 (-105) is the lean, but go with a half-unit play at most.
The Over is 40-18-3 in the past 61 games for the Leafs on the road and is 4-0-1 in the past 5 for the Kraken against Eastern Conference teams. The Over is 3-1-2 in the past 6 for Seattle on home ice, too.
