Denver, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver weather: Here comes the wind Sunday afternoon

By Jonathan Ingraham,

6 days ago
DENVER, CO - MAY 23: A windy Sunday afternoon enticed Rebecca Nelson Reed to Central Park to fly her kites, a cuttlefish measuring 100 feet long, and the Manta ray at 50 feet on May 23, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. Owen Baumgartner, 11, walking in the park, came to get a closer look. (Photo By Kathryn Scott) Kathryn Scott

The wind will return to the Denver metro area Sunday. A high wind watch is in effect from 5 p.m., through Monday morning.

Denver residents can expect increasing clouds Sunday, with a high near 63 and breezy conditions with a south wind 8 to 13 mph becoming south southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

The NWS reported the next system will bring strong winds across the mountains, foothills and adjacent plains and breezy winds across the area. We maintain our High Wind Watch for the foothills and adjacent plains from 5 p.m., this afternoon through 8 a.m., Monday morning. Peak gusts may reach up to 80 mph on the east slopes of the mountains and foothills and 60 mph on the plains. Expect generally 1 to 3 inches of snowfall accumulation across most of the high country.

The Park Range should see greater totals of 6 to 12 inches, and the central Front Range mountains and the mountains of western Summit County generally 3 to 6 inches. Snowfall and strong winds will cause areas of blowing snow and travel impacts in the high country.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Wednesday: A 30% chance of snow after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Breezy.

Thursday: A chance of snow before 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

