Denver weather: Here comes the wind Sunday afternoon
By Jonathan Ingraham,
6 days ago
The wind will return to the Denver metro area Sunday. A high wind watch is in effect from 5 p.m., through Monday morning.
Denver residents can expect increasing clouds Sunday, with a high near 63 and breezy conditions with a south wind 8 to 13 mph becoming south southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
The NWS reported the next system will bring strong winds across the mountains, foothills and adjacent plains and breezy winds across the area. We maintain our High Wind Watch for the foothills and adjacent plains from 5 p.m., this afternoon through 8 a.m., Monday morning. Peak gusts may reach up to 80 mph on the east slopes of the mountains and foothills and 60 mph on the plains. Expect generally 1 to 3 inches of snowfall accumulation across most of the high country.
The Park Range should see greater totals of 6 to 12 inches, and the central Front Range mountains and the mountains of western Summit County generally 3 to 6 inches. Snowfall and strong winds will cause areas of blowing snow and travel impacts in the high country.
Comments / 0