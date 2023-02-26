Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Shows Off Her ‘Pretty Girl’ Walk to Model Her New Shady Baby Shop
By Sydni Ellis,
6 days ago
Kaavia James is a star (duh!), and what does every star need? Their own merch, of course! Now, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s 4-year-old daughter has a brand-new collection of toddler and kid clothes in her new Shady Baby Shop — and it’s exactly as cute as you think. The mini fashionista showed off her new namesake sweatshirt yesterday, and she’s a natural.
“ Shady Baby ’s taking over the fashion scene, one stylish piece at a time!” the video posted to Kaavia’s official Instagram account was captioned. “The official Shady Baby shop is here!” (EEEEEEEEE!!!!) The excitement is so real.
In the video, Kaavia struts her stuff down the living room to Big Boss Vette’s “Pretty Girls Walk.” She’s wearing a Shady Baby sweatshirt , a metallic pink mini skirt, and matching pink high-tops. She holds a pink magic wand in one hand as she struts, pauses, turns, and strikes a pose. Then Kaavia turns back and walks off. She did not come to play.
“She said this is all I’m giving you, This walk, a look back and no smile,” one person commented. “Staying true to her brand…shady baby!”
Another wrote, “It’s the confident walk & neck turn.💖😂”
“Omggggggg we have a fashionista in the house!! Looking absolutely magical!” someone else said.
Others couldn’t get over the pieces in her new collection . “Does this come in an adult 14? Asking for a friend who may/may not be a baby,” one person wrote.
“Ok so is there an age limit on who wants to be a shady baby? Just for research purposes lol,” another asked.
For now, the items just come in sizes 2T-7, but there is a canvas tote bag that anyone can wear, featuring Kaavia’s most adorable, shadiest look.
This isn’t the first time Kaavia’s been the inspiration behind a clothing line. In Feb. 2022, Union and Wade teamed up with Janie and Jack to launch a “Word of Joy Imagined” line inspired by Kaavia.
“For us, having a collection like this, we just try to look at Kaavia’s life. We say, ‘Okay, what does Kaavia do? Let’s try to go there,’” the retired NBA player told TODAY at the time.
But this is the first time she’s had branded merch, and we absolutely love it. Shop the collection below!
Shady Baby Tee
This black t-shirt is perfect for any shady babies in your life! The unisex shirt is made with 100% cotton that is super soft.
