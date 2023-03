NJSP Photo Credit: NJSP

A 74-year-old man was killed in a Garden State Parkway crash in Cape May County Saturday afternoon, Feb. 25, authorities said.

A Volvo heading south veered off the roadway and struck tow trees near milepost 12.4 around 4:20 p.m., New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.

The driver, a Neptune man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was being withheld pending notification.

