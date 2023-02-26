2-26 Community Calendar

• Northwest Garden Bling is hosting its annual Mosaic Challenge with the theme “Mandela Magic.” The contest continues through April 25 with a juried presentation of artwork from April 28 through May 14. First, second, third and People’s Choice awards will be given. Information: 360-708-3279, nwgardenbling@frontier.com or visit Northwest Garden Bling, 44574 Highway 20, Concrete.

• The 12th annual 2023 Salish Sea Early Music Festival continues with multiple shows at Fir-Conway Lutheran Church, 18101 Fir Island Road in Conway, and one at the Skagit Early Keyboard Museum in La Conner. Admission is by suggested donation of $20 or $25 (free-will offering), 18 and under are free. Information: salishseafestival.org/skagit.