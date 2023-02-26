Open in App
New York State
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

T.J. Edwards named a 'best team fit' for Giants

By Dan Benton,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ata5b_0l0OpV3x00

The New York Giants will enter free agency with an obvious need at a multitude of positions. And assuming they re-sign both quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley, they will shift their focus to wide receiver and linebacker.

Landing a top-end receiver is the more obvious of the two, but they’re also desperately thin and lacking talent at inside linebacker.

There will be a few options at that position come March 15 and Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report believes the Giants should eye T.J. Edwards, assuming the Philadelphia Eagles let him hit the open market.

The Giants took a major step forward in 2022 and made the postseason, but the run defense was a major liability. New York was 27th in the league in run defense, largely because the Giants’ linebacker corps was maybe the weakest in the entire NFL.

As Nick Falato wrote for Big Blue View, Edwards would be a durable and capable upgrade that wouldn’t break the bank.

“Edwards is an instinctual defender with excellent discipline and processing ability,” he said. “He’s tough and dependable as well, only missing some time in 2020 with a hamstring injury. In his four years as an Eagle, he’s compiled 389 tackles, 20 for a loss, 5 sacks, 13 passes defended, 2 interceptions, and 2 forced fumbles. He only has a missed tackle rate of 8.6 percent in his career.”

Bringing back Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley might be the two biggest priorities for the Giants this year, but upgrading at linebacker isn’t far behind.

Edwards would be a great fit in that regard.

Davenport projects a contract of four years for $49 million with $30 million guaranteed.

That’s a pretty solid contract but one that would be entirely worth it for Edwards. Not only can he command a defense, but he’s also a quality all-around player who can cover, tackle and stop the run.

Edwards can also rush the passer, which is something defensive coordinator Wink Martindale would welcome from the inside.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York State newsLocal New York State
Watch: Sauce Gardner says he was uncomfortable with Seahawks interview
Seattle, WA9 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Compensation for Aaron Rodgers is 'going to take way more than maybe people realize', says The Athletic
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Rumor: Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham interested in reuniting with Jim Schwartz
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Iowa Hawkeyes’ Lukas Van Ness sets NFL world on fire with outstanding combine performance
Iowa City, IA2 days ago
Watch: Georgia QB Stetson Bennett runs 40-yard dash
Athens, GA54 minutes ago
Lions meet with Jamaal Williams' agent at the Combine hoping for a deal
Detroit, MI3 hours ago
Vikings draft prospects: Anthony Richardson tests out of this world, runs U 4.44 40-yard dash
Minneapolis, MN2 hours ago
Vikings 'sneaky-interesting' landing spot for star quarterback in 2023 NFL draft
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Wide receiver prospects are clamoring to play with Bears QB Justin Fields in NFL
Chicago, IL8 hours ago
Packers president wants Eagles QB sneak play banned this offseason
Green Bay, WI2 hours ago
Seahawks have met with Anthony Richardson, John Michael Schmitz
Seattle, WA2 hours ago
Rumor: Cleveland is a desirable destination among free agents
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Check out Bryce Young's official measurements at the NFL Scouting Combine
Tuscaloosa, AL8 hours ago
WATCH: Mike Evans' impressive performance at the 2014 NFL Scouting Combine
Tampa, FL2 hours ago
Photos: Georgia Bulldogs interview at 2023 NFL combine
Athens, GA1 hour ago
PHOTOS: Former Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson's 2023 NFL Combine workout
Indianapolis, IN1 hour ago
Bears 2023 free agency preview: Should Chicago bring back Michael Schofield?
Chicago, IL4 hours ago
Brian Branch solidified his Lions draft stock at the NFL Scouting Combine
Detroit, MI4 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy