Tampa, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Could Chris Godwin become a trade target for Giants?

By Tyler Henry,

6 days ago
With the New York Giants’ offseason underway, there are several crucial decisions facing general manager Joe Schoen and the team’s front office.

In addition to their pending free agents, there are still plenty of holes on the roster needing an upgrade — most notably wide receiver.

The Giants have been open regarding their preference to retain their own and they did just that by re-signing Isaiah Hodgins. However, Big Blue will also be looking to add talent at the position.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell released an article predicting 2023 NFL offseason moves — a guide on how to improve all 16 NFC teams. For the Giants, he suggested re-signing running back Saquon Barkley.

What was more interesting was the prediction connecting a trade of Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ receiver Chris Godwin:

The deal would also net the Bucs some useful draft capital. I’m not sure they could expect to land a Tyreek Hill or Davante Adams-sized haul, but a late-first-round pick would hardly be out of the question. The Giants sit at No. 25 and don’t have a significant receiver on the roster for quarterback Daniel Jones. Would trading for Godwin accelerate their offense? I wouldn’t advocate trading Godwin for pennies on the dollar, but Licht should be willing to take calls on him.

This isn’t the first wide receiver trade target the Giants have been linked to or had suggested.

Godwin had a down-season in 2022 coming off a torn ACL but would still be an upgrade for Big Blue.

Despite the desperate need at wide receiver, giving up the 25th overall pick would be tough to justify for a player like Godwin at this point in his career given his injury concerns and sizable cap hit.

