Could Chris Godwin become a trade target for Giants?

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell released an article predicting 2023 NFL offseason moves — a guide on how to improve all 16 NFC teams. For the Giants, he suggested re-signing running back Saquon Barkley.
What was more interesting was the prediction connecting a trade of Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ receiver Chris Godwin:
The deal would also net the Bucs some useful draft capital. I’m not sure they could expect to land a Tyreek Hill or Davante Adams-sized haul, but a late-first-round pick would hardly be out of the question. The Giants sit at No. 25 and don’t have a significant receiver on the roster for quarterback Daniel Jones. Would trading for Godwin accelerate their offense? I wouldn’t advocate trading Godwin for pennies on the dollar, but Licht should be willing to take calls on him.
Godwin had a down-season in 2022 coming off a torn ACL but would still be an upgrade for Big Blue.
Despite the desperate need at wide receiver, giving up the 25th overall pick would be tough to justify for a player like Godwin at this point in his career given his injury concerns and sizable cap hit.
