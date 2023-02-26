Every NFL team's available salary cap space ahead of free agency

We’re just a few weeks away from the start of NFL free agency, where teams around the league will build their roster with some intriguing names set to hit the open market.

The Chicago Bears are in a great position with the salary cap ahead of free agency, where general manager Ryan Poles could still make some moves to free up more cap space.

But where does Chicago rank among the rest of the league in cap space?

Here’s a look at every NFL team’s current available salary cap space — based on a $224.8 million cap — heading into free agency:

Salary cap numbers courtesy of OverTheCap.

1

Chicago Bears: $98.03 million

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Dead cap: $22.47 million

Key free agent: RB David Montgomery

Team needs: DT, EDGE, OL, WR

2

Atlanta Falcons: $55.52 million

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Dead cap: $14.09 million

Key free agent: RT Kaleb McGary

Team needs: QB, EDGE, IOL, WR, DB

3

Las Vegas Raiders: $48.36 million

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Dead cap: $29.4 million

Key free agent: RB Josh Jacobs

Team needs: QB, OT, WR, EDGE, LB

4

New York Giants: $46.87 million

Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Dead cap: $8.04 million

Key free agent: QB Daniel Jones

Team needs: WR, TE, QB

5

Houston Texans: $37.61 million

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Dead cap: $901,995

Key free agent: EDGE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

Team needs: QB, C, LB, EDGE, WR, DL

6

Cincinnati Bengals: $35.55 million

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Dead cap: $540,902

Key free agent: S Jessie Bates III

Team needs: S, ILB, OT, CB, RB

7

New England Patriots: $32.45 million

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Dead cap: $1.38 million

Key free agent: S Devin McCourty

Team needs: OT, WR, LB, DB

8

Seattle Seahawks: $24.44 million

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Dead cap: $5.87 million

Key free agent: QB Geno Smith

Team needs: C, S, LB, DT, WR, OG

9

Baltimore Ravens: $24.29 million

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Dead cap: $5.56 million

Key free agent: QB Lamar Jackson

Team needs: WR, CB, EDGE, LG, QB

10

Detroit Lions: $22.15 million

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Dead cap: $10.26 million

Key free agent: WR DJ Chark

Team needs: CB, DT, TE, QB

11

Arizona Cardinals: $13.73 million

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Dead cap: $9.23 million

Key free agent: CB Byron Murphy

Team needs: OG, C, EDGE, CB, LB, RB, OT

12

Tennessee Titans: $12.4 million

USA Today Sports

Dead cap: $18.07 million

Key free agent: TE Austin Hooper

Team needs: CB, WR, OT, OG, LB

13

Indianapolis Colts: $12.23 million

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Dead cap: $3.24 million

Key free agent: EDGE Yannick Ngakoue

Team needs: QB, OT, OG, CB, WR

14

Denver Broncos: $9.49 million

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Dead cap: $1.59 million

Key free agent: DT Dre’Mont Jones

Team needs: LG, C, RT, LB, DT, TE

15

Washington Commanders: $8.35 million

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Dead cap: $14.19 million

Key free agent: DT Daron Payne

Team needs: QB, CB, LB

16

San Francisco 49ers: $8.06 million

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Dead cap: $17.09 million

Key free agent: RT Mike McGlinchey

Team needs: C, OG, S, DT, WR

17

Philadelphia Eagles: $6.33 million

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Dead cap: $46.49 million

Key free agent: DT Javon Hargrave

Team needs: CB, RB, S

18

Pittsburgh Steelers: $11,418

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Dead cap: $8.03 million

Key free agent: DE Larry Ogunjobi

Team needs: NT, DE, DT, OT, ILB, CB, WR

19

New York Jets: $-264,487

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Dead cap: $2.88 million

Key free agent: DT Sheldon Rankins

Team needs: QB, OL, S, DT, LB

20

Carolina Panthers: $-2.29 million

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Dead cap: $28.59 million

Key free agent: DE Matthew Ioannidis

Team needs: QB, LB, IOL, WR, DT, S

21

Kansas City Chiefs: $-3.51 million

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Dead cap: $98,428

Key free agent: LT Orlando Brown

Team needs: WR, OT, S

22

Dallas Cowboys: $-7.19 million

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Dead cap: $8.64 million

Key free agent: RB Tony Pollard

Team needs: OG, DT, LB

23

Green Bay Packers: $-9.67 million

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Dead cap: $16.95 million

Key free agent: WR Allen Lazard

Team needs: TE, WR, S, OLB

24

Jacksonville Jaguars: $-12.42 million

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Dead cap: $1.41 million

Key free agent: RT Jawaan Taylor

Team needs: CB, S, DL, OG, WR

25

Cleveland Browns: $-13.42 million

Mitchell Layton-USA TODAY Sports

Dead cap: $7.82 million

Key free agent: EDGE Jadeveon Clowney

Team needs: WR, ILB, DT, DE, CB

26

Los Angeles Rams: $-14.87 million

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Dead cap: $4.42 million

Key free agent: EDGE A’Shawn Robinson

Team needs: OG, TE, EDGE, CB, DT, QB

27

Miami Dolphins: $-16.38 million

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Dead cap: $3.01 million

Key free agent: TE Mike Gesicki

Team needs: OT, OG, TE, RB, LB

28

Buffalo Bills: $-16.56 million

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Dead cap: $1.66 million

Key free agent: LB Tremaine Edmunds

Team needs: IOL, CB, RB, WR, S

29

Los Angeles Chargers: $-20.51 million

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Dead cap: $186,262

Key free agent: LB Kyle Van Noy

Team needs: OT, DT, WR

30

Minnesota Vikings: $-24.42 million

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Dead cap: $3.82 million

Key free agent: DT Dalvin Tomlinson

Team needs: CB, S, WR, DE/OLB

31

New Orleans Saints: $-30.89 million

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Dead cap: $5.04 million

Key free agent: EDGE Marcus Davenport

Team needs: QB, IOL, CB, WR, S, DL

32

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $-56.53 million

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Dead cap: $7.94 million

Key free agent: CB Jamel Dean

Team needs: QB, CB, EDGE, OL, RB