Every NFL team's available salary cap space ahead of free agency

We’re just a few weeks away from the start of NFL free agency, where teams around the league will build their roster with some intriguing names set to hit the open market.
The Chicago Bears are in a great position with the salary cap ahead of free agency, where general manager Ryan Poles could still make some moves to free up more cap space.
But where does Chicago rank among the rest of the league in cap space?
Here’s a look at every NFL team’s current available salary cap space — based on a $224.8 million cap — heading into free agency:
Salary cap numbers courtesy of OverTheCap.
1
Chicago Bears: $98.03 million
Dead cap: $22.47 million
Key free agent: RB David Montgomery
Team needs: DT, EDGE, OL, WR
2
Atlanta Falcons: $55.52 million
Dead cap: $14.09 million
Key free agent: RT Kaleb McGary
Team needs: QB, EDGE, IOL, WR, DB
3
Las Vegas Raiders: $48.36 million
Dead cap: $29.4 million
Key free agent: RB Josh Jacobs
Team needs: QB, OT, WR, EDGE, LB
4
New York Giants: $46.87 million
Dead cap: $8.04 million
Key free agent: QB Daniel Jones
Team needs: WR, TE, QB
5
Houston Texans: $37.61 million
Dead cap: $901,995
Key free agent: EDGE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo
Team needs: QB, C, LB, EDGE, WR, DL
6
Cincinnati Bengals: $35.55 million
Dead cap: $540,902
Key free agent: S Jessie Bates III
Team needs: S, ILB, OT, CB, RB
7
New England Patriots: $32.45 million
Dead cap: $1.38 million
Key free agent: S Devin McCourty
Team needs: OT, WR, LB, DB
8
Seattle Seahawks: $24.44 million
Dead cap: $5.87 million
Key free agent: QB Geno Smith
Team needs: C, S, LB, DT, WR, OG
9
Baltimore Ravens: $24.29 million
Dead cap: $5.56 million
Key free agent: QB Lamar Jackson
Team needs: WR, CB, EDGE, LG, QB
10
Detroit Lions: $22.15 million
Dead cap: $10.26 million
Key free agent: WR DJ Chark
Team needs: CB, DT, TE, QB
11
Arizona Cardinals: $13.73 million
Dead cap: $9.23 million
Key free agent: CB Byron Murphy
Team needs: OG, C, EDGE, CB, LB, RB, OT
12
Tennessee Titans: $12.4 million
Dead cap: $18.07 million
Key free agent: TE Austin Hooper
Team needs: CB, WR, OT, OG, LB
13
Indianapolis Colts: $12.23 million
Dead cap: $3.24 million
Key free agent: EDGE Yannick Ngakoue
Team needs: QB, OT, OG, CB, WR
14
Denver Broncos: $9.49 million
Dead cap: $1.59 million
Key free agent: DT Dre’Mont Jones
Team needs: LG, C, RT, LB, DT, TE
15
Washington Commanders: $8.35 million
Dead cap: $14.19 million
Key free agent: DT Daron Payne
Team needs: QB, CB, LB
16
San Francisco 49ers: $8.06 million
Dead cap: $17.09 million
Key free agent: RT Mike McGlinchey
Team needs: C, OG, S, DT, WR
17
Philadelphia Eagles: $6.33 million
Dead cap: $46.49 million
Key free agent: DT Javon Hargrave
Team needs: CB, RB, S
18
Pittsburgh Steelers: $11,418
Dead cap: $8.03 million
Key free agent: DE Larry Ogunjobi
Team needs: NT, DE, DT, OT, ILB, CB, WR
19
New York Jets: $-264,487
Dead cap: $2.88 million
Key free agent: DT Sheldon Rankins
Team needs: QB, OL, S, DT, LB
20
Carolina Panthers: $-2.29 million
Dead cap: $28.59 million
Key free agent: DE Matthew Ioannidis
Team needs: QB, LB, IOL, WR, DT, S
21
Kansas City Chiefs: $-3.51 million
Dead cap: $98,428
Key free agent: LT Orlando Brown
Team needs: WR, OT, S
22
Dallas Cowboys: $-7.19 million
Dead cap: $8.64 million
Key free agent: RB Tony Pollard
Team needs: OG, DT, LB
23
Green Bay Packers: $-9.67 million
Dead cap: $16.95 million
Key free agent: WR Allen Lazard
Team needs: TE, WR, S, OLB
24
Jacksonville Jaguars: $-12.42 million
Dead cap: $1.41 million
Key free agent: RT Jawaan Taylor
Team needs: CB, S, DL, OG, WR
25
Cleveland Browns: $-13.42 million
Dead cap: $7.82 million
Key free agent: EDGE Jadeveon Clowney
Team needs: WR, ILB, DT, DE, CB
26
Los Angeles Rams: $-14.87 million
Dead cap: $4.42 million
Key free agent: EDGE A’Shawn Robinson
Team needs: OG, TE, EDGE, CB, DT, QB
27
Miami Dolphins: $-16.38 million
Dead cap: $3.01 million
Key free agent: TE Mike Gesicki
Team needs: OT, OG, TE, RB, LB
28
Buffalo Bills: $-16.56 million
Dead cap: $1.66 million
Key free agent: LB Tremaine Edmunds
Team needs: IOL, CB, RB, WR, S
29
Los Angeles Chargers: $-20.51 million
Dead cap: $186,262
Key free agent: LB Kyle Van Noy
Team needs: OT, DT, WR
30
Minnesota Vikings: $-24.42 million
Dead cap: $3.82 million
Key free agent: DT Dalvin Tomlinson
Team needs: CB, S, WR, DE/OLB
31
New Orleans Saints: $-30.89 million
Dead cap: $5.04 million
Key free agent: EDGE Marcus Davenport
Team needs: QB, IOL, CB, WR, S, DL
32
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $-56.53 million
Dead cap: $7.94 million
Key free agent: CB Jamel Dean
Team needs: QB, CB, EDGE, OL, RB
