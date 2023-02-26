Open in App
Washington State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Every NFL team's available salary cap space ahead of free agency

By Alyssa Barbieri,

6 days ago
We’re just a few weeks away from the start of NFL free agency, where teams around the league will build their roster with some intriguing names set to hit the open market.

The Chicago Bears are in a great position with the salary cap ahead of free agency, where general manager Ryan Poles could still make some moves to free up more cap space.

But where does Chicago rank among the rest of the league in cap space?

Here’s a look at every NFL team’s current available salary cap space — based on a $224.8 million cap — heading into free agency:

Salary cap numbers courtesy of OverTheCap.

1

Chicago Bears: $98.03 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sGnMT_0l0OQqa100
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Dead cap: $22.47 million

Key free agent: RB David Montgomery

Team needs: DT, EDGE, OL, WR

2

Atlanta Falcons: $55.52 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TdyRF_0l0OQqa100
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Dead cap: $14.09 million

Key free agent: RT Kaleb McGary

Team needs: QB, EDGE, IOL, WR, DB

3

Las Vegas Raiders: $48.36 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2skgg7_0l0OQqa100
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Dead cap: $29.4 million

Key free agent: RB Josh Jacobs

Team needs: QB, OT, WR, EDGE, LB

4

New York Giants: $46.87 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XM8BT_0l0OQqa100
Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Dead cap: $8.04 million

Key free agent: QB Daniel Jones

Team needs: WR, TE, QB

5

Houston Texans: $37.61 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dbU9N_0l0OQqa100
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Dead cap: $901,995

Key free agent: EDGE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

Team needs: QB, C, LB, EDGE, WR, DL

6

Cincinnati Bengals: $35.55 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lzhra_0l0OQqa100
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Dead cap: $540,902

Key free agent: S Jessie Bates III

Team needs: S, ILB, OT, CB, RB

7

New England Patriots: $32.45 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fTsk9_0l0OQqa100
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Dead cap: $1.38 million

Key free agent: S Devin McCourty

Team needs: OT, WR, LB, DB

8

Seattle Seahawks: $24.44 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03qfJo_0l0OQqa100
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Dead cap: $5.87 million

Key free agent: QB Geno Smith

Team needs: C, S, LB, DT, WR, OG

9

Baltimore Ravens: $24.29 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JdlO9_0l0OQqa100
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Dead cap: $5.56 million

Key free agent: QB Lamar Jackson

Team needs: WR, CB, EDGE, LG, QB

10

Detroit Lions: $22.15 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NhTGl_0l0OQqa100
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Dead cap: $10.26 million

Key free agent: WR DJ Chark

Team needs: CB, DT, TE, QB

11

Arizona Cardinals: $13.73 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JknLd_0l0OQqa100
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Dead cap: $9.23 million

Key free agent: CB Byron Murphy

Team needs: OG, C, EDGE, CB, LB, RB, OT

12

Tennessee Titans: $12.4 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JWHVS_0l0OQqa100
USA Today Sports

Dead cap: $18.07 million

Key free agent: TE Austin Hooper

Team needs: CB, WR, OT, OG, LB

13

Indianapolis Colts: $12.23 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0svPcB_0l0OQqa100
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Dead cap: $3.24 million

Key free agent: EDGE Yannick Ngakoue

Team needs: QB, OT, OG, CB, WR

14

Denver Broncos: $9.49 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pgyXB_0l0OQqa100
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Dead cap: $1.59 million

Key free agent: DT Dre’Mont Jones

Team needs: LG, C, RT, LB, DT, TE

15

Washington Commanders: $8.35 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HZU5d_0l0OQqa100
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Dead cap: $14.19 million

Key free agent: DT Daron Payne

Team needs: QB, CB, LB

16

San Francisco 49ers: $8.06 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CXi30_0l0OQqa100
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Dead cap: $17.09 million

Key free agent: RT Mike McGlinchey

Team needs: C, OG, S, DT, WR

17

Philadelphia Eagles: $6.33 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15PKNd_0l0OQqa100
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Dead cap: $46.49 million

Key free agent: DT Javon Hargrave

Team needs: CB, RB, S

18

Pittsburgh Steelers: $11,418

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DHRmr_0l0OQqa100
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Dead cap: $8.03 million

Key free agent: DE Larry Ogunjobi

Team needs: NT, DE, DT, OT, ILB, CB, WR

19

New York Jets: $-264,487

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zcvte_0l0OQqa100
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Dead cap: $2.88 million

Key free agent: DT Sheldon Rankins

Team needs: QB, OL, S, DT, LB

20

Carolina Panthers: $-2.29 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31WTtM_0l0OQqa100
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Dead cap: $28.59 million

Key free agent: DE Matthew Ioannidis

Team needs: QB, LB, IOL, WR, DT, S

21

Kansas City Chiefs: $-3.51 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kfKYr_0l0OQqa100
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Dead cap: $98,428

Key free agent: LT Orlando Brown

Team needs: WR, OT, S

22

Dallas Cowboys: $-7.19 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nWP7q_0l0OQqa100
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Dead cap: $8.64 million

Key free agent: RB Tony Pollard

Team needs: OG, DT, LB

23

Green Bay Packers: $-9.67 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P2DDQ_0l0OQqa100
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Dead cap: $16.95 million

Key free agent: WR Allen Lazard

Team needs: TE, WR, S, OLB

24

Jacksonville Jaguars: $-12.42 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sarnf_0l0OQqa100
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Dead cap: $1.41 million

Key free agent: RT Jawaan Taylor

Team needs: CB, S, DL, OG, WR

25

Cleveland Browns: $-13.42 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gR9Qx_0l0OQqa100
Mitchell Layton-USA TODAY Sports

Dead cap: $7.82 million

Key free agent: EDGE Jadeveon Clowney

Team needs: WR, ILB, DT, DE, CB

26

Los Angeles Rams: $-14.87 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NutfM_0l0OQqa100
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Dead cap: $4.42 million

Key free agent: EDGE A’Shawn Robinson

Team needs: OG, TE, EDGE, CB, DT, QB

27

Miami Dolphins: $-16.38 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VsyUd_0l0OQqa100
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Dead cap: $3.01 million

Key free agent: TE Mike Gesicki

Team needs: OT, OG, TE, RB, LB

28

Buffalo Bills: $-16.56 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gGEkq_0l0OQqa100
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Dead cap: $1.66 million

Key free agent: LB Tremaine Edmunds

Team needs: IOL, CB, RB, WR, S

29

Los Angeles Chargers: $-20.51 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SMWFs_0l0OQqa100
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Dead cap: $186,262

Key free agent: LB Kyle Van Noy

Team needs: OT, DT, WR

30

Minnesota Vikings: $-24.42 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BDj9N_0l0OQqa100
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Dead cap: $3.82 million

Key free agent: DT Dalvin Tomlinson

Team needs: CB, S, WR, DE/OLB

31

New Orleans Saints: $-30.89 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c21gy_0l0OQqa100
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Dead cap: $5.04 million

Key free agent: EDGE Marcus Davenport

Team needs: QB, IOL, CB, WR, S, DL

32

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $-56.53 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z5sEw_0l0OQqa100
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Dead cap: $7.94 million

Key free agent: CB Jamel Dean

Team needs: QB, CB, EDGE, OL, RB

