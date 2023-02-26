Cowboys Sign Saquon Barkley in Bold Free Agency Prediction

The Dallas Cowboys have a multitude of ways to approach their running back situation this offseason. But signing New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley? Impossible ... right?

Nothing quite beats the lead up to the NFL Draft , as everyone from fans to draft analysts put together their mock drafts and share them with the world. So with that excitement in mind, CBS Sports has tried to take that idea of mock drafts and give it a twist, as the site recently released its free agency mock draft.

It is worth noting that CBS Sports is only using players not looking to be franchise tagged or re-signed, along with using the projected salary cap room to determine the order of picks, which means the Dallas Cowboys landed at No. 22 overall.

Despite having the chance to draft running back Tony Pollard in this free agent fantasy draft, CBS Sports has the Cowboys taking current New York Giants star ball-carrier Saquon Barkley in a move that would shock the NFL if it were to ever come true.

"Barkley is certainly worthy of an earlier pick, but at a devalued position, you can see why he'd slide," CBS said. "With Tony Pollard headed for free agency and Ezekiel Elliott's future unclear, the Cowboys could give Dak Prescott an unexpected boost of skill talent by pairing him with the rejuvenated Giants star."

The former Penn State Nittany Lion had a bounce-back season in 2022, rushing for over 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns on 295 carries. However, the now two-time Pro Bowler doesn't look like a definite to re-sign with the Giants, meaning he could go elsewhere this offseason.

In this scenario, the Cowboys would replace Pollard, who is still recovering from the fractured fibula he suffered in the loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round. Barkley's arrival would also leave Ezekiel Elliott in limbo, as he could be cut or take less money to embrace a full-time backup role.

Barkley's resurgence helped the Giants advance to the Divisional Round of the playoffs after two seasons where injuries kept him off the field. Barkley played just two games in 2020 before a torn ACL and played in 13 the following year.

But his addition in Dallas - though unlikely and just mere speculation at this point - would be an electric site to see based on the way he responded from the injury issues this past season.

