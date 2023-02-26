Open in App
Minneapolis, MN
Vikings select aggressive cornerback in Falcons Wire mock

By Tyler Forness,

6 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings are in a position where they need to add talent at the 23rd overall pick. They could a number of different directions at the end of the first round but the most common one is the cornerback position.

Matt Urben of Falcons Wire agrees that the Vikings need a cornerback as he sent them Maryland cornerback Deonte Banks.

A physical corner, Banks currently ranks as my seventh-best cornerback in the 2023 NFL draft class. Here is what my scouting report says about Banks.

“Banks is an impressive cornerback. The first thing that jumps off the page with him is ball skills. Banks attacks the football with aggression and was trusted to cover top receivers in Marvin Harrison Jr. and Rashee Rice.

Banks can play in both man and zone coverage. In man, he stays in phase with the receiver well and doesn’t leave the hip pocket. Works well in trail. In zone, he understands where he is and can click and close fast on the football.”

Getting a cornerback isn’t a do-or-die scenario for the Vikings at 23, but it would be a good addition for Brian Flores as he reshapes this defense.

