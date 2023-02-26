Bills Best Draft Fit at WR: Jaxon Smith-Njigba? Expert Weighs In

The talk surrounding the Buffalo Bills and the need to improve at receiver will continue up until the draft in April. But if the Bills do end up leaning that way, could elite Ohio State Buckeyes receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba be a possible selection?

If the Buffalo Bills decide that it's receiver they want to address with their first-round pick in April's draft, Ohio State Buckeyes pass-catcher Jaxon Smith-Njigba would be one of the more intriguing targets.

The Bills could go for a talented, but lesser-known offensive lineman in the first round or even end up with a chance to snag Texas running back Bijan Robinson. But Smith-Njigba would be a quality choice as well at a position that is one of Buffalo's biggest areas for improvement.

He will need to drop a tad below where some of his projections have been to slide to the Bills at No. 27. And if he does, NFL draft expert Daniel Jeremiah sees it as a nice match.

"Smith-Njigba would probably be one that I would think would be a nice complement there," Jeremiah said on a media conference call. " ... That would be one I would think that would be a really good fit there as a really good player.

Smith-Njigba will likely be one of a handful of receivers taken in the first round in April, making it not unrealistic to think he could fall to the Bills at No. 27.

However, he only played in three games this past season to a lingering hamstring injury. Based on the repeatable nature this ailment tends to have, there's some understandable reason for concern.

But keep in mind ... this is the same guy that, in his last fully healthy season in 2021, was putting up unreal numbers while looking like one of the best players in college football. In his last notable performance, he totaled 15 catches for 347 yards and three touchdowns against the Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl. Before that record-setting day, he had already had four straight games with at least 100 receiving yards.

His stardom has clearly been on display, which makes the former Buckeye an interesting possibility to take over the No. 3 receiver roles behind Gabe Davis and Stefon Diggs.

"If you're looking for somebody who can do some of that in the middle of the field, he gives you that," Jeremiah said. "Gabe can play more over the top and Diggs kind of does everything."

All this can be talked about and the Bills could still tread away from the skill positions to draft some beef up front or more talent on defense. Maybe even the organization doesn't know what direction it wants to go in yet, but turning on the Smith-Njigba tape would certainly be persuasive.

