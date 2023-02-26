How Much Has Commanders Owner Dan Snyder Been Offered For Franchise Sale?

Dan Snyder is receiving bids to sell the Washington Commanders. But how much do these prospective owners value the team?

All signs point to Dan Snyder selling the Washington Commanders in the coming weeks for a record price.

But what does the top current bid look like?

According to the New York Post , a mystery bidder has placed an offer for $5.5 billion, but Snyder is reportedly seeking $500,000 for an even $6 billion.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was reportedly interested in purchasing the team from Snyder, and he's someone who can easily clear the $6 million price tag as the third-richest person in the world.

However, Bezos' ownership of The Washington Post and alleged "beef" with Snyder has made him an unlikely candidate to buy the Commanders .

If Snyder doesn't receive a bid that meets that $6 billion price, there's a chance he could sweep this exploration of a sale under a rug and pretend like it didn't even happen.

Should Snyder decline all offers for the Commanders , it could put him in hot water with the NFL after the recent workplace misconduct and sexual assault allegations against him.

NFL owners would be open to Snyder selling the team, especially to a businessman like Bezos, who will help raise the value of all 32 franchises and the league as a whole.

